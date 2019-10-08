Trump says he's a master dealmaker, but his record of dancing to the tune of foreign leaders says otherwise

U.S. President Donald Trump responds to questions about the U.S. House impeachment investigation during a formal signing ceremony for the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement at the White House in Washington, October 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters





President Donald Trump is unequivocal: He knows the art of the deal. He's the master negotiator. He'll make great deals for the US, which is why he was elected president.

But a closer look at Trump's record shows he has a pattern of caving in to foreign leaders at the United States' expense.

This week, Trump stunned allies, members of his own party, and even his own administration officials when he announced the withdrawal of US troops from northeast Syria after being backed into a corner by Turkey's president during a phone call.

Trump also has a history of acceding to North Korea on denuclearization, and dropping the ball in the trade war with China.

Trump's history of capitulating to foreign countries is strongest when it comes to Russia.

Since taking office, he's let Russia off the hook for its global aggression; he's called for Russia's re-admittance to the G7; he's publicly sided with Russia over the US; and he's weighing withdrawing the US from a crucial treaty that protects US allies against Russia.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

President Donald Trump is unequivocal: He knows the art of the deal. He can negotiate better than anyone, and that's why he'll make great deals for the US.

But the biggest winners in Trump's latest "deal" are an autocratic Turkish leader, the Islamic State (ISIS), Russia, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

After a phone call between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Trump administration on Sunday abruptly announced the US would withdraw troops from northeast Syria.

In doing so, foreign policy experts said the US is effectively abandoning the Kurds, who bore the brunt of the US-led campaign against ISIS, and giving Erdogan a green light to launch a military operation in the region.

The Kurds have fought for more than 40 years for an independent state from Turkey, at the cost of thousands of lives. By pulling out of northern Syria, Trump is paving the way for Turkey and Erdogan to attack the Kurds once more, a fact he acknowledged in a tweet on Monday.

Withdrawing US troops from Syria also creates a vacuum that opens the door for the resurgence of ISIS and plays right into the hands of Russia and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Trump painted the move as being long overdue and beneficial to the US, but current and former officials say it actually damages the country's interests and its perception among key allies, an assessment that a growing, bipartisan group of lawmakers — and even some hosts on "FOX & Friends" — agree on.

Read more: Republicans and former US officials rip into Trump for abandoning the Kurds in Syria

Erdogan "definitely out-negotiated" Trump in their call, a National Security Council official with direct knowledge of the discussion told Newsweek. Trump "only endorsed the troop withdrawal to make it look like we are getting something — but we are not getting something."

The official added: "The US national security has entered a state of increased danger for decades to come because the president has no spine, and that's the bottom line."

Brett McGurk, Trump's former top envoy in the fight against ISIS, echoed that view.

"Donald Trump is not a Commander-in-Chief," McGurk said in a tweet responding to the withdrawal of troops from Syria. "He makes impulsive decisions with no knowledge or deliberation. He sends military personnel into harm's way with no backing."

He added: Trump "blusters and then leaves our allies exposed when adversaries call his bluff or he confronts a hard phone call."

Read more: Here are all the major players in the Trump-Ukraine scandal

Trump, Kim Jong Un More

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Trump v. North Korea

This isn't the first time the US president has been criticized for acquiescing to foreign leaders at the cost of US interests.

Since he took office, Trump has been fixated on convincing North Korea to tamp down its budding nuclear program. He and other US officials have had multiple meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his deputies, and Trump often points to his reputation as a dealmaker when advertising his summits with Kim.

While Trump got a number of photo ops out of it, national security veterans warn that the US has gained few substantive commitments from North Korea and that its nuclear program shows few signs of slowing down.