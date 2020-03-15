Trump says he's 'strongly considering' a 'full pardon' for Michael Flynn

President Donald Trump said Sunday he is "strongly considering" a "full pardon" of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI as part of its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

It was unclear what sparked Trump's Sunday tweet, which came amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Trump said "it is reported that" the FBI and Justice Department "lost" records related to Flynn.

Though he pleaded guilty in late 2017, admitting he lied to the FBI about conversations with then-Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak during the Trump transition period, Flynn has sought to withdraw his guilty plea, alleging FBI misconduct in his case. That has delayed his sentencing hearing, which was scheduled to take place on Feb. 27.

Last month, NBC News reported that the Justice Department opened an inquiry into the FBI's interview of Flynn while he briefly served as Trump's national security adviser.

Attorney General William Barr asked the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, Jeffrey Jensen, to review the matter, people familiar with the inquiry said.