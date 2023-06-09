What to know after Trump says he’s indicted — again. This time, in classified docs probe

Former President Donald Trump says he’s been indicted — again.

On Thursday night, Trump announced that he was indicted on charges of illegally storing classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. The indictment, returned by a Miami federal grand jury, hasn’t been unsealed.

Miami, Florida - June 8, 2023 - Media tents outside the Federal Courthouse in Miami as a grand jury gathers evidence related to the possible mishandling of classified documents by former President Donald J. Trump. Federal Courthouse, 400 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL

It’s the first time Trump — who is running in the 2024 presidential election — has been charged in federal court. He’s also facing state charges out of New York.

Here’s what you need to know about the case.

What’s the indictment?

In August, FBI agents obtained a search warrant from a federal magistrate judge in West Palm Beach to gather dozens of boxes containing alleged classified materials that Trump had taken with him when he left the White House in January 2021.

A court filing disclosed that teams of agents 33 boxes, containers or other items of evidence containing more than 100 classified records, including “classified information at the highest levels,” inside Trump’s South Florida home.

In Mar-a-Lago’s storage room alone, FBI agents found 76 documents bearing “classification markings.” They also seized three additional classified documents located inside desks.

Aug 30, 2022; Image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022 of a redacted FBI photograph of certain documents and classified cover sheets recovered from a container in the “45 office” seized during the Aug. 8 search by the FBI of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. According to the filing the “classification levels ranged from CONFIDENTIAL to TOP SECRET information, and certain documents included additional sensitive compartments that signify very limited distribution. In some instances, even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents.” Mandatory Credit: Handout/Department of Justice via USA TODAY NETWORK

When is Trump’s next court date?

The former president is set to appear in Miami federal court for the first time on Tuesday afternoon.

What about his other case?

In April, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office charged Trump with a series of fraud-related offenses stemming from paying $130,000 of hush money to a porn actress during the 2016 election to prevent her from going public about their alleged sexual encounter.

How did Trump react?

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he was innocent and called the indictment a “witch hunt.”

Miami Herald staff writer Jay Weaver contributed to this report