Trump tweets 'Iran never won a war' after U.S. strike kills Iran military leader Qasem Soleimani

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump all but taunted Iran over the U. drone strike that killed a top Iranian military leader on Thursday.

"General Qassem Soleimani has killed or badly wounded thousands of Americans over an extended period of time, and was plotting to kill many more...but got caught!" Trump tweeted the morning after the death of Soleimani, Iran’s top security and intelligence commander.

Trump tweeted: "Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!" The reference to negotiation appeared to center on the Iranian nuclear deal reached under former President Barack Obama. Trump, who had long derided the Iran nuclear agreement as a bad deal for the United States, vacated it in 2018.

....of PROTESTERS killed in Iran itself. While Iran will never be able to properly admit it, Soleimani was both hated and feared within the country. They are not nearly as saddened as the leaders will let the outside world believe. He should have been taken out many years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

Trump also tweeted of Soleimani: "He should have been taken out many years ago!"

Trump authorized the drone strike that took place at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, where the U.S. and Iran have been conducting proxy battles that have escalated in the last week.

Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

In mid-morning, Trump tweeted again, this time in apparent reaction to news reports that Iraq's Parliament may call on the U.S. to remove troops from its country.

Saying that "the United States has paid Iraq Billions of Dollars a year, for many years ... on top of all else we have done for them," Trump added that the Iraqi people "don't want to be dominated & controlled by Iran, but ultimately, that is their choice."

Trump said Iran has sought to control Iraq for more than 15 years, and "the people of Iraq are not happy with that."

"It will never end well!" he added.

Iran's reaction: Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vows vengeance for Gen. Qasem Soleimani's death

Mike Pompeo: Pompeo says attack that killed Iran military leader Qasem Soleimani was in response to 'imminent attack'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump on killing of Qasem Soleimani: 'Iran never won a war'