Trump says the January 6 Commission is a 'Democrat trap' and tells Republicans to refuse to comply with it

Thomas Colson
·2 min read
Trump January 6 Commission
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18, 2021 in New York City. Getty

  • Donald Trump told Republicans not to approve the "Democrat trap" of a commission into the Capitol riot on January 6.

  • "Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left," Trump said.

  • The House is due to vote on a commission into Trump's role in the riot on January 6.

Former President Donald Trump told Republicans not to approve the "Democrat trap" of a commission into the Capitol riot on January 6, during which a mob of his supporters breached the building in an attempt to overturn the certification of President Joe Biden's election victory.

"Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission," he said in a statement posted to his website.

"It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately."

"Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!"

His comments came after the Problem Solvers Caucus, a key bipartisan group of 58 lawmakers, endorsed the creation of a commission on Tuesday. More than 75% of the group voted in favor of the proposal, Insider's Charles Davis reported, which they said could help "to ensure an attack like January 6th can never take place again."

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, had just hours before announced his opposition to the bill that would establish a commission, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in February.

McCarthy said Pelosi had "refused to negotiate in good faith on basic parameters," despite the fact she had agreed to most of his demands, Insider's Eliza Relman reported.

"Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker's shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation," McCarthy said.

