Trump says lawmakers are 'wasting their time' on border security talks. What does history say?

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that a bipartisan panel is doomed to failure in its effort to strike a deal on border security and immigration, writing on Twitter that the lawmakers are "wasting their time."

History shows he's probably right.

President Ronald Reagan signed a sweeping immigration deal into law in 1986 that allowed 3 million immigrants to become citizens but never fulfilled its promise of securing the border.

Since then, there have been several episodes where grand bargains seemed close at hand but negotiations ultimately ended in failure and finger pointing.

This time, it's up to a bipartisan panel of seven senators and 10 House members to reach a deal. Trump has warned if no agreement is in place by Feb. 15, the federal government will shut down again or he will declare a national emergency to get money for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Supreme Court is at the center of the debate over President Trump's effort to end former President Barack Obama's DACA program. More

Here's a look at how past immigration and border security talks have played out.

'Gang of Eight' effort falls short

In 2013, a bipartisan group of four Democratic and four Republicans senators known as the "Gang of Eight" hammered out a deal that would have provided a 13-year path to citizenship for some 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S., including the roughly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who entered the U.S. as children – a group referred to as "Dreamers" – if they passed certain security checks.

In exchange, the deal would have doubled the number of Border Patrol agents to nearly 40,000 and committed billions of dollars for drones and other "smart technology" to better monitor the nearly 2,000-mile border with Mexico.

The deal also included a provision to begin fingerprinting all foreigners departing U.S. airports to better track who's left the country and who has stayed past the expiration of their visas, and one to increase the number of work visas for foreigners in the agricultural industry. A new class of visa would be created to bring in people to work lower-skilled jobs in construction, retail, hospitality and insurance.

Republicans on the Homeland Security Committee are wasting their time. Democrats, despite all of the evidence, proof and Caravans coming, are not going to give money to build the DESPERATELY needed WALL. I’ve got you covered. Wall is already being built, I don’t expect much help! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 31, 2019

Something for everyone, in essence.

The measure, with the backing of President Barack Obama, passed the Senate overwhelmingly: 68 to 32. But it never got a vote in the Republican-controlled House because hard-line conservatives pressured GOP Speaker John Boehner not to bring it up.

Little appetite for revival

Six of the eight senators are still on Capitol Hill: Democrats Chuck Schumer of New York, Richard Durbin of Illinois, Robert Menendez of New Jersey, and Michael Bennet of Colorado; and Republicans Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Marco Rubio of Florida.

But some of them don't sound like they're ready to make a deal any time soon.

Graham has urged Trump not to cave on wall funding. Schumer, now the Senate minority leader, is walking lockstep with Pelosi in opposition to a wall. And Rubio, a Cuban-American whose role in the deal cost him support among the GOP base during his 2016 presidential run, told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that Republicans shouldn't be "trading border security because it's something we're all for."

Theresa Cardinal Brown, an immigration expert at the Bipartisan Policy Center in Washington, believes there's a road map to shore up border security and protect Dreamers and immigrants under Temporary Protected Status (TPS).