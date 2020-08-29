Trump says he will likely visit Wisconsin city where police shot Black man in back

ORANGE, Texas (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he will likely visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, the city that has seen unrest since a white police officer shot a Black man in the back.

"Probably so," Trump told reporters in Texas, when asked if he would visit the city where the officer shot Jacob Blake, who is paralyzed from the waist down and remains in hospital. A 17-year-old is being held by authorities in Kenosha on suspicion of shooting three people who were protesting the shooting of Blake. Two of those people died.

Trump, who was in Texas to view storm damage after Hurricane Laura, provided no other details of a potential visit to Kenosha.





(Reporting by Nandita Bose in Orange, Texas and Timothy Gardner in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio)