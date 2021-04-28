Trump says Liz Cheney is a 'warmongering fool' who would 'embarrass her family by running for President'

Thomas Colson
·2 min read
trump liz cheney warmongering fool
Donald Trump has labeled Liz Cheney a "warmongering fool." Getty

Donald Trump has hit out at GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, labelling her a "warmongering fool" who would "embarrass her family" if she runs for President.

The former president used a statement sent out by his leadership PAC on Tuesday to attack Cheney, who has been a persistent critic of his in recent months

Trump suggested that she is planning to drop out of her re-election race in Wyoming, ahead of a potential presidential run in 2024.

"Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race," Trump said.

He added: "She'll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for President, in order to save face. This warmongering fool wants to stay in the Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years, but doesn't consider the big picture-Russia and China!"

Trump's comments come after Cheney failed to run out a potential presidential run when asked by reporters this week.

"I'm not ruling anything in or out - never is a long time," Cheney told the New York Post.

Cheney has become a thorn in Trump's side since he lost the presidential election in November and was one of less than a dozen Republican lawmakers to call for his impeachment following the Capitol insurrection.

She has also called for the Republicans to take a new approach from the Trump years.

"We cannot become the party of QAnon," she said in February.

"We cannot become the party of Holocaust denial. We cannot become the party of white supremacy."

