Trump Says He’ll ‘Probably Have to’ Run Again in 2024

Former president Donald Trump suggested Saturday that he will “probably have to” run for president again in 2024.

“I ran twice. I won twice,” he said during a rally in Robstown, Texas, for Republican candidates in the state. “I did much better the second time than I did before.”

He said he received “millions more votes in 2020 than 2016 and likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far.”

“And now in order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again,” Trump said. “But first we have to win a historic victory for the Republican Party this November.”

Forty-five percent of voters said they would support Trump for president in 2024 in a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released on Monday. Forty-three percent of voters said they would back President Biden.

Other potential 2024 GOP contenders include Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, former vice president Mike Pence, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Trump on Saturday also took shots at Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, calling him a “flake” and praising Republican Governor Greg Abbott.

“Seventeen days from now the people of Texas are going to defeat Beto O’Rourke,” Trump said. “And we’re going to keep Greg Abbott, a wonderful man, a great man, a great governor.”

The former president went on to call Biden and Democrats “lunatics” for not being more supportive of oil and gas jobs in the Lone Star State.

“They’re against oil, God and guns, and then they say they’re going to do well in Texas,” Trump said. “I don’t think so.”

More from National Review