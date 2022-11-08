Trump Says He’ll Make a ‘Very Big Announcement’ Next Week

Former president Donald Trump said Monday night that he will make a “very big announcement” on November 15 at Mar-a-Lago.

Rumors circulated earlier on Monday that Trump planned to announce a 2024 presidential bid at the Ohio rally on Monday.

“We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow,” Trump said at a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, for GOP Senate candidate J. D. Vance and Governor Mike DeWine.

He then read a list of candidates he has endorsed for Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Earlier in the rally Trump said: “This is the year we’re going to take back the House. We’re going to take back the Senate. And we’re going to take back America. And in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House. We’ll take it back.”

Trump had previously alluded to a potential 2024 announcement on Sunday saying, “I ran twice, I won twice, and I did much better the second time than the first. In order to make our country successful, safe, and glorious, I probably have to do it again. Stay tuned tomorrow night in the great state of Ohio. Stay tuned.”

Forty-five percent of voters said they would support Trump for president in 2024 in a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey released last month. Forty-three percent of voters said they would back President Biden.

On Saturday, Trump said he’s polling way above “Ron DeSanctimonious” for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination, taking a shot at Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who is widely considered a likely 2024 contender.

“Trump at 71, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 percent, Mike Pence at 7 percent . . . Oh, Mike’s doing better than I thought,” Trump said during a rally in Latrobe, Pa., for Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.

At Monday’s rally, Trump touted the same poll but skipped the use of his “DeSanctimonious” nickname.

However, Trump did blast House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He called MS-13 gang members “animals” and added that he considers Pelosi an “animal.” He defended the comment by noting, “She impeached me twice for nothing.”

More from National Review