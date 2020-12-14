Trump says he made an 'adjustment' to plan for early coronavirus vaccines at White House
President Trump said Sunday night he has asked that an "adjustment be made" to the White House's plan to give staffers early access to the coronavirus vaccine.
National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot confirmed Sunday afternoon that "senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to continuity of government protocols established in executive policy." Trump later tweeted that "people working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made."
Trump, who was hospitalized with the coronavirus in October, also said he is "not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time."
A member of President-elect Joe Biden's transition team told Bloomberg News on Sunday night that Biden will follow the guidance of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, regarding when he should receive the vaccine and whether it should be administered in public. Biden, who asked Fauci to serve as his chief medical adviser in addition to staying on as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said earlier this month he would be "happy" to take the vaccine in public to assure Americans that it is safe.
