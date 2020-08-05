    Advertisement

    Trump says he may suspend payroll tax himself: Fox News interview

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he may suspend the payroll tax himself as part of his administration's efforts to help the economy after the coronavirus shutdown, after the idea faced opposition in Congress in talks on the next relief bill.

    "Well I may do it myself," Trump said in an interview with Fox News. "I have the right to suspend it, and I may do it myself - I have the absolute right to suspend the payroll."


    (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

