Trump says ‘maybe’ his will be the next administration to deliver a ‘suitable’ Covid package

Donald Trump is demanding increased Covid stimulus for Americans (AP)

Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed the “ridiculously low” Covid-19 relief package cleared by the US Congress and said “maybe” his will be the next administration which will deliver a “suitable” one for the American people.

On Tuesday evening, in a video message, Mr Trump criticised the US$ 900bn (671.7bn £) Covid-19 relief package cleared by legislators and demanded an improved version.

“I am also asking congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation and to send me a suitable bill or else the next administration will have to deliver a Covid relief package and may be that administration will be me and we will get it done,” said Mr Trump.

He said: “Congress found plenty of money for foreign countries, lobbyists and special interests while sending the bare minimum to the American people who need it. It was not their fault, it was China’s fault. I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low US$ 600 (447.7£) to US $ 2,000 (1,492.5 £) or US$ 4,000 (2985 £) dollars for a couple.”

The president’s outburst comes shortly after the US legislators passed the new US $900bn (671.7bn £) aid package, which is the first major cash infusion in last eight months but is much smaller than March’s US$ 2.2tn (1.6tn £) appropriation.

After the package was passed by the US Congress, the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was severely criticised for the US $600 (447.7£) stimulus for every person.

The comments add fuel to the uncertainties surrounding the White House even as Mr Biden is all set for taking the oath of office in January 2021. Recently, it was reported Mr Trump had considered refusing to leave the White House on the inauguration day on 20 January.

Responding to Mr Trump’s comments about the relief package not being enough, Ms Pelosi said: “Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks.”

“At last, the President has agreed to US$ 2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!” she tweeted.