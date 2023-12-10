Trump Says He Will No Longer Testify In Civil Fraud Trial

Former President Donald Trump has said that he will no longer testify on Monday in his civil trial as previously planned, reflecting his growing frustration with the New York case.

In a Sunday post on his social media platform Truth Social, the 2024 Republican candidate repeated his claims, without evidence, that the accusations against him are baseless and a product of election interference by President Joe Biden’s campaign.

“BASED ON THE ABOVE ... & THAT I HAVE ALREADY TESTIFIED TO EVERYTHING & HAVE NOTHING MORE TO SAY OTHER THAN THAT THIS IS A COMPLETE & TOTAL ELECTION INTERFERENCE (BIDEN CAMPAIGN!) WITCH HUNT, THAT WILL DO NOTHING BUT KEEP BUSINESSES OUT OF NEW YORK, I WILL NOT BE TESTIFYING ON MONDAY,” he wrote. “MAGA!

Trump has already spent one day of the trial on the witness stand while prosecutors presented their case. He has attended several days of the trial, the latest on Thursday, when he came to watch the defense’s star witness, an accounting professor, testify in court.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.