Trump says he will not attend Biden's inauguration

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives from travel to West Point, New York on the South Lawn at the White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will not attend the inauguration of his successor, Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, later this month, he said in a tweet on Friday, hours after promising a peaceful transition of power.

There have been discussions at the White House about Trump leaving Washington on Jan. 19, a source familiar with the matter said. He is expected to travel to his Florida resourt, the source said.

"To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th," Trump wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

