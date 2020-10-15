Trump says he is not tested for COVID-19 daily

During a town hall in Miami on Thursday, President Trump said he is not given a COVID-19 test daily.

Video Transcript

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Do you have any remaining symptoms from COVID?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Nothing whatsoever. I'm great-- I feel good. I was in North Carolina today and did a big rally with tremendous turnout. And I just feel really good. Florida, Pennsylvania-- we're all over the place. It's been great.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: You received some treatments that are generally reserved for those with the most severe form of the disease. How severe were your symptoms? In particular, did you have pneumonia?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I'll tell you what happened. I didn't feel good, I didn't feel strong, I had a little bit of a temperature. The doctors at the White House are fantastic, as you can imagine. And they really didn't want to take a chance and they said, let's go to the hospital. I said, that's OK. I'm going to respond to what you say.

And we went over to Walter Reed, where you have tremendous professionals. They gave me Regeneron and Remdesvir, both. And I just-- all I know is I felt good the following day. I felt really good--

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Did the doctors ever tell you that they saw pneumonia on your lung scans?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, but they said the lungs are, you know, a little bit different-- a little bit, perhaps, infected. And--

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Infected with?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I don't know. I mean, I didn't do too much asking. I really felt good. I didn't have much of a problem with the lungs. I did have a little bit of a temperature. Obviously, I felt there was something missing. And then I tested-- you know, I tested positive.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Well, let's talk about testing.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Sure.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Because there's a little bit of, I guess, confusion about this. And I think we can clear it up.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Yeah--and there shouldn't be.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Your first positive test was Thursday, October 1st. OK? When was your last negative test? When did you last remember having a negative test?

Story continues

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I test quite a bit. And I can tell you that before the debate-- which, I thought it was a very good debate. And I felt fantastically. I had no problems before-- it was afterwards.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Did you test the day of the debate?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I don't know. I don't even remember. I test all the time. But I can tell you this. After the debate-- like, I guess, a day or so-- I think it was Thursday evening, maybe even late Thursday evening, I tested positive. That's when I first found out--

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Well, back to the debate. Because the Debate Commission's rules-- it was the honor system-- would be that you would come with a negative test. You say you don't know if you got a test on the day of the debate?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I have no problem. Again, the doctors do it. I don't ask them-- I test all the time. And they--

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Did you take a test, though, on the day of the debate?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You know, if you ask the doctor, they'll give you a perfect answer. They take a test, and I leave, and I go about my business.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: So did you take a test on the day of the debate, I guess, is the bottom line.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I probably did. And I took the test the day before, and the day before-- and I was always in great shape. And I was in great shape for the debate. And it was only after the debate-- like, a period of time after the debate-- that I said, that's interesting. And they took a test and I tested positive--

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: So just to button it up-- do you take a test every single day?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: No, no. But I take a lot of tests.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: OK.