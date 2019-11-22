Trump Says Pence Is on 2020 Ticket: ‘He’s Our Man, 100%’

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said that he’ll stand by his man Mike Pence in the 2020 campaign.

Trump said in an interview on Fox News on Friday that Vice President Pence will remain on the Republican ticket. “He’s our man, 100%,” Trump said.

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has been discussed in media outlets as a possible replacement, given her recent book tour during which she engaged in a spirited defense of Trump.

Trump put those rumors to rest Friday. “Nikki would be great but Mike Pence has done a phenomenal job as vice president,” he said. “He’s our guy. He’s my friend.”

