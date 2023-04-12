Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment

Former President Trump said in a new interview that police officers and employees at the Manhattan court house were in tears at the sight of the former president appearing for his arraignment.

“And I’ll tell you, people were crying, people that worked there – professionally work there – that have no problems putting in murderers and they see everybody,” he told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in an interview that aired Tuesday night.

“It’s a tough, tough place,” Trump continued. “And, they were crying, they were actually crying. They said ‘I’m sorry,’ they’d say, ‘2024 sir,’ and tears were pouring down. I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Trump was arraigned last Tuesday and charged with 34 felony charges in connection to hush-money payments during the 2016 election made to adult-film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an alleged affair between the two. Trump has maintained that there “is no crime” and that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was launching a politically motivated investigation against him.

A day after Trump was arraigned, he had thanked the court employees and police officers working at the Manhattan courthouse in a Truth Social post.

“The great patriots inside and outside of the Courthouse on Tuesday were unbelievably nice, in fact, they couldn’t have been nicer,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform last week. “Court attendants, Police Officers, and others were all very professional, and represented New York City sooo well.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.