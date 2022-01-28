Trump says his publisher — Donald Trump Jr. — can't find enough paper, ink, glue, or leather to make copies of his 'very successful photo book'

Former President Donald Trump is claiming that he can't find the supplies to produce his book.

Trump said that he was told his publisher can't find enough paper, ink, glue, or leather to produce the book.

Trump's book is published by Winning Team Publishing, a company co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. in 2021.

Former President Donald Trump claimed this week that he couldn't get enough supplies to produce his book because of ongoing supply chain disruptions.

Trump spoke to Fox Business host Lou Dobbs on a Wednesday episode of Dobbs' podcast, "The Great America Show."

Trump responded to a question from Dobbs about how he felt about product shortages in the US, claiming that he faced problems printing his book because of issues with the supply chain.

Former President Donald Trump said this week on a podcast that he was running into a shortage of paper, ink, glue, and leather for his books. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

"Nobody ever heard the term 'supply chain,'" Trump said. "The supply chain, it was automatic. It just was embedded. It was embedded in a free country, in a democracy. It was embedded in our country. We didn't sit around talking about the supply chain. Now all of a sudden, it's the two words people are using most because you can't get anything."

He went on to claim that he was running out of supplies to produce copies of his book, "Our Journey Together."

"I just did a book, which is very successful, they sold 240,000 copies, and we just ordered another 240,000, I guess, or more," Trump said.

"The publisher, the printer, who is one of the biggest in the country, I think he said he has eight plants, he said, 'Well we have one problem — we can't get paper, we can't get ink. We can't get glue. We can't get leather for the covers.' He said, 'I've been doing this for 40 years, I've never had a problem getting anything," Trump said.

Trump added that his publisher was paying "a huge premium" to get these supplies.

Trump's publisher for "Our Journey Together," Winning Team Publishing, is a company that was co-founded by his son, Donald Trump Jr., in 2021. It brands itself as "the nation's premier conservative publishing house," with the mission of promoting "authors who represent the Silent Majority, America First patriots, and liberty-minded readers."

Story continues

Winning Team Publishing claimed on its website that "every single copy of Our Journey Together is proudly printed in America," noting that "overwhelming demand and global supply chain issues" have caused production delays.

Two versions of "Our Journey Together" are available, one for $74.99 and a signed copy at $229.99. However, the descriptions of both books do not appear to indicate that they are leather-bound. According to the book's listing on Winning Team Publishing's website, copies are scheduled to ship in February 2022.

This past June, Trump boasted that he was "writing like crazy" and working on "the book of all books" about his presidency.

In November, he revealed the book would be a coffee table book filled with photos. Donald Trump Jr. told Axios in that month: "My father picked every single photo in this book, wrote all the captions, including some by hand."

Read the original article on Business Insider