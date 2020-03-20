Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Trump leads coronavirus task force daily briefing at the White House in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had put the Defense Production Act into action after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure but essentially put it on hold until needed.

The measure is meant to allow the U.S. government to speed production of masks, respirators, ventilators and other needed equipment to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said he put the measure into action on Thursday evening.





