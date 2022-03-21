Trump says Putin keeps using the ‘n-word’ meaning ‘nuclear’ as he claims Russian leader is ‘different’ man to one he dealt with

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Gustaf Kilander
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Donald Trump has said that Russian President Vladimir Putin keeps using the “n-word”, as in “nuclear”, and he has claimed that Mr Putin is a “different” man than the one he interacted with during his time in the White House.

“I listen to him constantly using the n-word, that’s the n-word, and he’s constantly using it, the nuclear word,” Mr Trump told Fox Business Network on Monday.

“He says ‘we’re looking at their nuclear power,’ but we’re a greater nuclear power,” Mr Trump added.

Mr Trump said the US nuclear arsenal is “immensely powerful and hope to god, you’d never have to use it because it would be that would be the tragedy of all tragedies. But if we didn’t have it, we couldn’t talk”.

“We say ‘oh, he’s a nuclear power,’ but we’re a greater nuclear power. We have the greatest submarines, the world’s most powerful machines ever built,” Mr Trump said.

“You can’t let this tragedy continue,” Mr Trump said about the war in Ukraine. “You can’t let these thousands of people die. It’s going to be hundreds of thousands and maybe millions of people by the time it ends.”

The former president said Mr Putin is a “different person” compared to when he was in office.

“I got along with him, loving this country, and he loves his country, okay. But he’s a different person than he was, he seems to be different,” he said. “It just doesn’t seem to be the same person I was dealing with.”

“We did well with Russia,” Mr Trump said. “They didn’t attack any other countries under us. I’m the only one where that didn’t happen. And with Bush, they took Georgia, and they took Crimea with Biden and Obama. And now he said ‘to hell with it. Let’s take the whole thing’.”

“But even ‘sleepy eyes’ Chuck Todd on NBC said the other day when he was interviewing, I think it was [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken. He said, ‘how come this never happened under Trump?’ China didn’t do anything. Russia didn’t do it. Nobody did anything in fact, and we got along with North Korea,” Mr Trump claimed.

This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)
This map shows the extent of the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Press Association Images)

Jessica Pisano, an associate professor of politics at the New School for Social Research, wrote in an op-ed for Politico that a likely explanation as to why Mr Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Mr Trump’s presidency was that “with Trump in office, Putin was already getting what he wanted. The election changed all that”.

“Consider where Trump and Biden stand on three key issue areas the Kremlin cares deeply about: NATO, political leadership in Ukraine and undermining democracy,” she added. “Under Trump, there was little daylight between Russia and the United States on these issues.”

“The truth is that during his administration, Trump’s policy alignment with Putin advanced the aims of Russia’s political elites, who could imagine that the United States was on their side,” she wrote.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.

Recommended Stories

  • INTERACTIVE: Explore the global assets of Russia’s oligarchs and enablers

    The 22-year rule of Vladimir Putin has made vast fortunes for oligarchs, well-connected politicians, security officials, and other beneficiaries of his regime.

  • Elon Musk shares picture of himself sumo wrestling in latest challenge to Putin

    Tussle led to long-term back injury for Tesla and SpaceX founder

  • Goal Of Capping Global Warming At 1.5 Degrees Celsius Is 'On Life Support,' UN Chief Warns

    “There is no kind way to put it,” United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said.

  • Boat sinks in New Zealand storm, 3 people dead, 2 missing

    A boat carrying 10 people sank in stormy weather off New Zealand's coast, and police say three people died and two more are missing

  • Watch: Trump dodges on whether humans cause climate change: 'In my opinion, you have a thing called weather'

    Fox Business host Stuart Varney asked Trump on Monday if the climate is "changing because of human activity."

  • Miruku replacing animals with plants to create dairy proteins

    Miruku, a New Zealand-based foodtech company, is applying its molecular farming process to program plant cells to be mini factories for producing proteins and other molecules, like fats and sugars, traditionally made by animals. The company was founded in 2020 by Amos Palfreyman, Ira Bing, Harjinder Singh and Oded Shoseyov, who all have experience in either dairy or plant science. Its alternative dairy proteins technology is currently being developed in Miruku’s labs and greenhouses with corporate and R&D partnerships to scale and be implemented across geographies.

  • Ukrainian refugees speak of bombs, half-empty cities, hunger

    Yulia Bondarieva spent 10 days in a basement as Russian planes flew over and bombs were falling on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. Having reached safety in Poland, Bondarieva's only wish now is for her twin sister in the besieged city of Mariupol to get out, too. “She does not know how to leave the city,” the 24-year-old said after arriving in the Polish border town of Medyka.

  • Russian strike levels Kyiv shopping center, killing 8

    A Russian missile strike destroyed a shopping center and killed at least eight people in a residential district of Kyiv on Sunday in one of the strongest bombings of Ukraine's capital since the start of Russia's invasion, the New York Times reported.The latest: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced a new curfew for the city starting Monday and ending Wednesday in a post on Telegram.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're sa

  • Manhunt for driver of speeding Tesla that launched 50 feet in the air before crashing into cars in LA

    Los Angeles police have offered reward of $1,000 for information on driver

  • There's no future for Vladimir Putin

    Commentary: Military and economic strain and public resistance to Ukraine war spell eventual end of the rule of Vladimir Putin.

  • 'Cowboys for Trump' founder faces U.S. Capitol riot criminal trial

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A New Mexico county commissioner who founded a group called "Cowboys for Trump" is facing trial on Monday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, in an important test for prosecutors that could affect other criminal cases. A federal judge in the District of Columbia began the trial for Couy Griffin, who is charged with breaching a restricted area protected by the U.S. Secret Service and engaging in disorderly conduct in that area. U.S. criminal defendants have a right to a jury trial, but Griffin opted to be tried by a judge instead.

  • NATO official sees Russia war entering a stalemate: 'Neither side here can win'

    The war in Ukraine is on the verge of a stalemate, a senior NATO intelligence official says, with Ukraine blocking Russian progress but Putin not backing down.

  • SC deputies shoot and kill man, saying he fought officers

    A South Carolina sheriff is defending the fatal shooting of a Black man who advanced on officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can't be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations. The remarks by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott came Sunday amid an outcry over the Saturday shooting of Irvin D. Moorer Charley. The 34-year-old Moorer Charley was shot and killed in Columbia after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence.

  • See Prince William and Duchess Kate on Day Two of Their Royal Caribbean Tour

    Amid protests, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have embarked on an eight-day tour to Belize, the Bahamas, and Jamaica on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

  • Missing Arizona sisters are found dead in Switzerland more than a month after they missed flight home

    Women’s friends suspect foul play, say one of them texted in last few days in language she wouldn’t usually use

  • Trial begins for man accused of 2020 University Park Mall shooting in Mishawaka, Indiana

    Dazhon Howard will attempt to convince a jury this week that he was acting in self-defense when he shot and killed Delaney Crosby.

  • US transfers Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia

    The Biden administration has transferred a significant number of Patriot missiles to Saudi Arabia in the past several weeks after the country urgently requested a resupply, The Wall Street Journal reported. The transfers, which were not formally announced, are to make sure Saudi Arabia can defend itself against drone and missile attacks from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, a senior U.S. official told the outlet. While they would not...

  • Trouble In Kremlin Gulag: Spy Boss Reportedly Arrested As Putin Fumes Over Ukraine Invasion

    Vladimir Putin isn't happy, and it's triggering infighting and upheaval in his government.

  • Ukrainian historian: Putin made two huge miscalculations

    A Ukrainian historian wrote in an opinion piece in The New York Times on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin made two major miscalculations regarding the invasion of Ukraine.Yaroslav Hrytsak, a historian and professor at the Ukrainian Catholic University, wrote that "Russian aggression has been met with heroic Ukrainian resistance and united the West."He referred to Putin as a "master tactician but inept strategist" and said he has made...

  • Russia may not stop with Ukraine – NATO looks to its weakest link

    Hours after Russian missiles first struck Ukrainian cities on Feb. 24, German naval commander Terje Schmitt-Eliassen received notice to sail five warships under his command to the former Soviet Republic of Latvia to help protect the most vulnerable part of NATO's eastern flank. The hasty dispatch was part of Germany's scramble to send "everything that can swim out to sea," as the navy's top boss phrased it, to defend an area military strategists have long deemed the weakest point for the alliance. The vessels' sudden departure demonstrated how NATO, and Germany, were propelled by Russia's invasion into a new reality and face what officials, diplomats, intelligence officials and security sources agree is the most serious threat to the alliance's collective security since the Cold War.