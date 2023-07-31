Trump says it's really 'unpleasant' that he has to keep telling Melania he's been indicted again

Former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump. Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

Trump says it's "always unpleasant" when he has to tell Melania about getting indicted again.

"And she says, 'For what?' And I say, 'I have no idea. I have absolutely no idea,'" Trump added.

Trump has been indicted twice, and is still facing a full docket of ongoing investigations.

Former President Donald Trump says it is never a pleasant experience telling his wife about his many legal troubles.

"It's always unpleasant when you have to go in and tell your wife that, 'By the way, tomorrow sometime I'm going to be indicted,'" Trump told radio host John Fredericks on a July 28 episode of "The John Fredericks Show."

"And she says, 'For what?' And I say, 'I have no idea. I have absolutely no idea,'" Trump continued.

Trump has been arraigned in two separate investigations. In April, he was arrested and charged in connection with hush money payments made to the porn actress, Stormy Daniels. And in June, he was arraigned for a second time in Florida, and accused of mishandling top-secret information. Prosecutors say he violated the Espionage Act 31 times, and lied to the FBI.

The former president was also hit with a superseding indictment on July 27 in relation to the Mar-a-Lago documents case. This was after additional charges were brought against him for obstructing the investigation by attempting to delete surveillance footage at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

While Trump has attempted to appear unfazed by his legal problems, staffers say he's often been fearful of his wife and her reactions to what he does.

For one, Trump took two hours before finally going to face Melania after the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape was released back in 2016, per an excerpt from The Washington Post reporter Mary Jordan's book on Melania, "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump."

Kellyanne Conway, one of Trump's senior White House aides, said in a November 28 testimony to the House panel investigating the Capitol riot that Trump only fears Melania.

Story continues

"He reserves — he listens to many of us, but he reserves fear for one person, Melania Trump," Conway told the committee's investigators.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider