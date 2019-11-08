Trump says he will release transcript from different Ukraine call 'no one knows about'

Donald Trump said he had a “second call” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and teased the possibility of releasing a new transcript of the conversation.

“I had a call before this one with the president of Ukraine and I have no problem giving it to them”, Mr Trump told reporters before departing the White House on Friday morning, suggesting he would provide investigators with a transcript of the call in question.

Mr Trump also claimed “no one knows about” the first phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, which likely came at some point following Mr Zelensky’s election.

The president’s previously reported phone call with Ukraine has become the subject of a House-led impeachment inquiry after a whistleblower filed a complaint alleging the White House was withholding crucial military aid to the country while asking for investigations against one of Mr Trump’s 2020 political rivals, Joe Biden.

