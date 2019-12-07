Trump says Rudy Giuliani will give information about Ukraine to Justice Department, Congress

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said Saturday his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, will provide the Justice Department information on his investigation of Ukraine, the country at the center of the impeachment investigation of Trump.

"He has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress ... and also to the attorney general and the Department of Justice," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Giuliani has said he has been in Ukraine talking to officials and ex-officials there about former Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden, who has had business interests in the country.

Impeachment investigators and other critics of the president said Trump and Giuliani are trying to muddy the waters of the investigation by dragging in unsubstantiated allegations against the Bidens.

President Donald Trump and attorney Rudy Giuliani More

"Having failed to succeed in getting a foreign government to investigate his political rival, Trump turns to the Justice Department," tweeted Matthew Miller, a spokesman for Barack Obama's Justice Department.

Mike Pence: Mike Pence's office says it doesn't know what Adam Schiff wants declassified in impeachment inquiry

House Democrats are looking at evidence Trump and perhaps others tried to coerce Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into investigating Democratic political opponents. They are also investigating whether the Trump administration withheld military aid from Ukraine until Zelensky followed through.

In a series of tweets, Giuliani has said he has looked into Ukraine and the Bidens, and "this evidence will all be released very soon."

Associates of Giuliani are under investigation themselves for their actions in Ukraine. And Giuliani himself has refused to testify at congressional impeachment hearings, claiming the inquiry is biased.

While leaving the White House on a trip to Florida on Saturday, Trump said Giuliani "says he has a lot of good information. I have not spoken to him about that information yet."

Nixon, Clinton, Trump: Why is the political 'fire extinguisher' of impeachment more common?

Trump, Giuliani, and allies have promoted unsubstantiated allegations that Biden, while vice president, sought to have a prosecutor fired so that he would not investigate Hunter Biden and a Ukraine gas company.

Joe Biden, however, never made a secret of his desire to have the prosecutor fired, and there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Hunter Biden or the company.

Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, has accused Trump of seeking to dig up dirt on him and his family because he fears him as opponent in the 2020 presidential election.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump says Giuliani will give Ukraine info to Justice Dept., Congress