Trump Says Stone Didn’t Work for Him ‘Anywhere Near Election’

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump lashed out at media again on Twitter after a longtime ally’s indictment, saying that “Roger Stone didn’t even work for me anywhere near the Election!”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged longtime Trump adviser Stone with attempting to undermine government investigations by lying about his links between Trump’s campaign and WikiLeaks.

Stone’s arrest could carry serious implications for Trump, with the prosecutor describing how his campaign pursued information about hacked emails concerning Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

Stone told Fox News he’ll plead not guilty and added that several aspects of the indictment are “simply not true.” In a separate interview with CNN, Stone said he’s never been in touch with Trump about a possible pardon.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jim Jia in Sydney at jjia1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shamim Adam at sadam2@bloomberg.net, John McCluskey, Edward Johnson

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.