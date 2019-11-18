Trump Says He Will ‘Strongly Consider’ Testifying in House Impeachment Inquiry

President Trump tweeted Monday that he would “strongly consider” testifying in front of the House Intelligence Committee over impeachment allegations “in order to get Congress focused again,” after House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) said in an interview on CBS News’ Face the Nation that she would welcome the testimony of the president.

“Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!” Trump announced on Monday morning.

….that I testify about the phony Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2019





On Sunday, Pelosi told Face the Nation’s Margaret Brennan that she would defend the whistleblower who first raised alarm over the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, and claimed that Trump’s actions were “so much worse than even what Richard Nixon did.”

“The president could come right before the committee and talk, speak all the truth that he wants if he wants to take the oath of office [seriously] or he could do it in writing,” Pelosi said. “He has every opportunity to present his case. But it’s really a sad thing.”

Trump also suggested that “Do Nothing” Pelosi has stalled on legislation opportunities in favor of impeachment, a move that Pelosi contended in her interview.

“I thought maybe we could on infrastructure. And I’m still hopeful. I thought we could on reducing the cost of prescription drugs. And I’m still hopeful. I had hoped that he would want it to be able to find some common ground,” Pelosi stated. “It is not a president who believes in governance. I’ve worked with President Bush before and we did many things — pass the biggest energy bill in the history of the country, PEPFAR for HIV AIDS drugs, issues that related to fairness in terms of the tax code for poor people, and we did many things together.”

Pelosi also said that, despite calling a deal on USMCA “imminent” last week, she did not have a date yet.

