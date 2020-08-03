Trump says 'substantial portion' of potential TikTok-Microsoft deal would have to go to US treasury

Getty Images

Donald Trump gave a 15 September deadline for Microsoft or another "very American" company to buy TikTok or the popular video app will shut down in the US.

But the president also suggested that the US should receive a "substantial portion" of money in an acquisition deal because the US is "making it possible for this deal to happen," he said.

A deal must be arranged by mid-September when the Chinese app will be "out of business" in the US, he said.

"It can't be controlled for security reasons by China," the president said at the White House on Monday. "Too big, too invasive. ... My personal opinion was you're probably better off buying the whole thing rather than 30 per cent of it."

He argued that because the purchase would send money into China, the US should receive money in return, though it's unclear how such an arrangement would work.

"The United States should be reimbursed or paid a substantial amount of money, because without the United States they don't have anything," he said.

