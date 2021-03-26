Trump says his supporters were 'hugging and kissing the police' during the 'zero threat' Jan. 6 Capitol siege

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday night presented a sunny view of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters, an event that left five people dead and led to Trump's second impeachment trial for fomenting an insurrection.

"It was zero threat, right from the start, it was zero threat," Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. "Look, they went in. They shouldn’t have done it. Some of them went in and they're hugging and kissing the police and the guards. You know, they had great relationships. A lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in and they walked out. ... They're persecuting a lot of those people. And some of them should be — some things should happen to them," he conceded, adding that, in his opinion, far-left anti-fascists are getting off easy in comparison.

Some Capitol Police officers did appear to have at least cordial relations with the rioters — they are under internal investigation — but most officers on the scene were engaged in brutal hand-to-hand combat with a violent pro-Trump mob.

The "fortress" around the Capitol, incidentally, started coming down days ago.

More stories from theweek.com
Is Biden setting Harris up to fail?
At least 111 Texans died from February winter storm, mostly due to hypothermia, state says
5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

Recommended Stories

  • Trump defends Capitol rioters, says there was 'zero threat'

    Former President Donald Trump on Thursday defended some of his supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, saying they posed “zero threat” to the lawmakers who had assembled there to certify the Electoral College vote that confirmed Joe Biden's victory in the presidential race. Trump complained to Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham that law enforcement was “persecuting” the Capitol rioters, while “nothing happens” to left-wing protesters. Trump did acknowledge that those who stormed the Capitol “went in and they shouldn’t have done it.”

  • Stephen Colbert Spots The Single Most Annoying Rioter In Trump's Jan. 6 Insurrection

    The "Late Show" host highlighted a very weird detail in the latest arrest.

  • Chicago police officer shot in Brighton Park, police say

    A Chicago police officer has been shot near 46th and Western in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police say.

  • My Pandemic Pod Blew Up Halfway Through the School Year

    Many parents turned to education pods in 2020 only to find that running a school was harder than they thought.

  • Fox News’ Peter Doocy complains about being snubbed in Biden press conference

    Doocy was unable to use his ‘binder full of questions’

  • South Shore woman gets hospital bill after receiving free COVID vaccine

    A Chicago hospital has charged patients after getting their free COVID vaccine shot.

  • Doc Rivers explains how Sixers found success without Joel Embiid

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers explains how the team has been able to win without Joel Embiid.

  • Police officer 'raped woman after groping her in beer garden'

    PC Michael Darbyshire, 55, has denied one count of rape and five counts of sexual assault.

  • Lack of funding threatens project helping homeless at Brooklyn Center hotel

    Howanda Williams was homeless, hungry and broke last fall when the 2ndChance­Project found her a room at a Brooklyn Center hotel, provided meals and then found her a permanent place to live. "I am grateful," said Williams, a mother of three kids under 8. "They gave me the resources I needed. They saved my life." But Williams fears others like her will be left on the street. A state contract ...

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules against Ford in product liability venue dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously ruled against Ford Motor Co in a case in which the second-largest U.S. automaker had sought to bar two state courts from hearing product liability suits involving a pair of serious crashes. Ford had appealed rulings by the top state courts in Montana and Minnesota that had allowed the litigation to proceed. Ford argued that the state courts should have jurisdiction only if its conduct in those states had given rise to the claims.

  • Biden vows action on migrants as he defends border policy

    The U.S. will take steps to more quickly move hundreds of migrant children and teens out of cramped detention facilities along the Southwest border, President Joe Biden said. Pressed repeatedly on the border issue at his first news conference since taking office, Biden said Thursday his administration was taking steps to address the situation with measures such as setting aside space at a Texas Army base for about 5,000 unaccompanied minors.

  • OUCH: Trump Hotels Dropped By Major Luxury Travel Organization

    Virtuoso Travel ended its partnership with Trump and removed the former president's hotels from its exclusive listings.

  • Biden on North Korea: 'There will be responses if they choose to escalate'

    President Biden was asked at his press conference about recent North Korean rocket launches that were widely viewed as a test of his administration.

  • Trump claims U.S. Capitol rioters were 'zero threat'

    In an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Thursday, former President Donald Trump defended the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to stop the certification of President Biden’s election victory, and grossly mischaracterized their actions that day. Despite one Capitol police officer dying as a result of the attack, and hundreds more officers sustaining injuries, some severe, Trump characterized it as a peaceful event. “It was zero threat. Right from the start, it was zero threat,” Trump said. “Look, they went in, they shouldn't have done it. Some of them went in, and they’re hugging and kissing the police and the guards, you know, they had great relationships.” Trump also lamented the fact that hundreds have been arrested for their part in the attack on the Capitol, with more arrests expected in the coming weeks. “A lot of the people were waived in, and they walked in and they walked out,” Trump said, “and I'll tell you what, they are doing things to those — they’re persecuting a lot of those people, and some of them should be — some things should happen to them.” Though it was Trump’s Department of Homeland Security that designated far-right extremists as the greatest terror threat to the United States, he derided the fact that the DHS under Biden is now considering making changes to fight domestic violent extremism. “They go after people that, I guess you’d call them ‘lean toward the right,’ and they wave American flags,” Trump said, “in many cases, they are waving the American flag, and they love our country. And to those people, they’re arresting them by the dozens.”

  • Woman’s rape, death on South Beach visit leaves family, friends in Pennsylvania shocked

    Now Christine Englehardt is dead, and Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor are in a Miami-Dade jail, accused of drugging and raping her before stealing her credit cards to continue partying.

  • Australia considers diverting COVID-19 vaccines to PNG as 'disaster' looms

    Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea (PNG) where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday. PNG is due to get 588,000 doses of vaccine by June under the COVAX initiative to help poorer countries but doubts have arisen about those supplies given new restrictions imposed in producing countries as the virus spreads. The European Union is implementing tougher vaccine export controls and has yet to respond to an Australian request that it release 1 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine that has been contracted to go to Australia, to PNG instead, the source told Reuters.

  • Joe Biden's first press conference answers at least one question: Mastio & Lawrence

    For Republicans looking for a fall-down-on-the-floor-laughing gaffe from a befuddled president, that Biden press conference was a disaster.

  • How did Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy celebrate QB Dak Prescott’s record deal?

    At his first press conference since the Prescott signing, the coach answered the question: A cartwheel in the sand. (Let’s just leave that right there.)

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh rebuild huts after deadly fire

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (Reuters) - Thousands of Rohingya refugees began rebuilding their makeshift homes on Thursday, after a fire ripped though a Bangladeshi refugee camp where they were living earlier this week, killing at least 11. Monday's blaze left 339 missing, according to the United Nations, with tens of thousands left without shelter in the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar district, where more than a million Rohingya live after fleeing persecution in their native Myanmar. On Thursday, families left homeless by the fire built shelters using tarpaulin, ropes and bamboo provided by aid groups.