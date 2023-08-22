Trump says he will turn himself in at Fulton County Jail this week in new social media post

Former President Donald Trump says he is turning himself in this week.

The former president made a post on Truth Social Monday night stating that he is “going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday” to be arrested.

Last week, a Fulton County grand jury voted Monday night to indict former President Donald Trump for allegedly interfering with the 2020 election here in Georgia.

The former president is being charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, filing false documents, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, false statements and writings, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer and two more counts of false statements and writings.

He and 18 other people were indicted.

That list included Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Mark Meadows, Kenneth Cheseboro, Jenna Ellis, Ray Smith, David Shafer, Sidney Powell, Cathy Latham and more.

Several of the defendants in the Georgia election investigation have negotiated their bonds with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office – including former President Donald Trump.

Channel 2 Action News learned Monday evening that Trump’s bond is set at $200,000.

During the Dec. 2020 hearing, Giuliani, attorney John Eastman and other Trump allies testified and showed video from State Farm Arena claiming what they said was massive voter fraud in Fulton County.

According to the judge overseeing Eastman’s disbarment proceedings, former Trump election lawyer John Eastman will surrender in Fulton County on Wednesday.

“Based on the recent email exchanges between and with the parties, the court is willing to make certain changes in this week’s trial to accommodate Dr. Eastman’s surrender in Fulton County, Georgia, which the court understands will take place on Wednesday,” Judge Yvette Roland wrote in a filing.

Eastman’s disbarment trial was scheduled to resume in California on Tuesday. The hearings will resume on Thursday, the judge said.

Eastman faces 11 disciplinary charges in the State Bar Court of California stemming from his “legal strategy” aimed at having former Vice President Mike Pence interfere with the certification of the 2020 election.

