Trump says his tweets will notify Congress of military action against Iran

President Trump tweeted on Sunday afternoon that his "Media Posts" will "serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly and fully strike back, and perhaps in a disproportionate manner."

Trump claimed that "such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!" Last week, Trump authorized an airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, which triggered outrage in Iraq and Iran and in the United States, where several lawmakers complained that Trump did not tell them in advance about the airstrike.

In response to Trump, the House Foreign Affairs Committee tweeted: "This Media Post will serve as a reminder that war powers reside in the Congress under the United States Constitution. And that you should read the War Powers Act. And that you're not a dictator."

More stories from theweek.com

America is guilty of everything we accuse Iran of doing

5 scathing cartoons about Trump's Iran provocation

An introvert's guide to parenting an extroverted child

