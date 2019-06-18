Trump says U.S. agency will begin removing millions of illegal immigrants

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that U.S. authorities will begin next week removing millions of illegal immigrants in the United States.

"Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States," Trump tweeted, referring to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. "They will be removed as fast as they come in," he said. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)