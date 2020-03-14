Trump says U.S. and Canada to continue to coordinate closely on coronavirus

March 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said on Twitter he had a conversation with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and that the United States and Canada will continue to coordinate closely on the coronavirus outbreak.

Trump said in a tweet that it was "great" to hear that Trudeau's wife Sophie "is doing very well" after the Canadian prime minister's wife tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)