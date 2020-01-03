Trump says U.S. killed Soleimani 'to stop a war,' not 'to start a war'

President Trump just suggested there's an ongoing war the rest of the world knows nothing about.

On Friday, Trump gave his first remarks since an American missile strike killed Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force. The strike has been widely condemned by people on both sides of the aisle, but Trump showed no signs of backing down from the decision.

Trump started by outlining several terror acts Soleimani has been responsible for, saying "what the United States did yesterday should've been done long ago." "We took action last night to stop a war. We did not take action to start a war," Trump then confusingly said. After all, the U.S. isn't at war with Iran right now, so exactly which war was he trying to stop?









Trump then said "the United States has the best military" and "intelligence ... in the world," and added he was "ready and prepared to take whatever action is necessary," specifically referring to Iran.

