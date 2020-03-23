Trump says U.S. must 'totally protect' Asian American community amid coronavirus pandemic

President Trump on Monday evening said it is imperative that Asian Americans do not experience harassment amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

"It's very important that we totally protect our Asian American community in the United States and all around the world," he said. "They're amazing people and the spreading of the virus is not their fault in any way, shape, or form. They're working closely with us to get rid of it. We will prevail together. It's very important."

Trump has referred to COVID-19 as the "Chinese Virus," something health officials have warned could fuel discrimination against Asian Americans. Several Asian Americans spoke with The New York Times on Monday, and reported that because of abuse they've faced during the pandemic, including being yelled and spit at, they are "afraid to go grocery shopping, to travel alone on subways or buses, to let their children go outside."

More stories from theweek.com

Trump suggests he might soon prioritize the economy over public health

The death penalty has been abolished in Colorado

The worst possible president for this crisis

