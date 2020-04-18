Trump says US investigating whether coronavirus spread after China lab mishap but cites no evidence

President Donald Trump said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials are investigating whether the novel coronavirus began spreading after an accident at a Chinese high-security biomedical laboratory in Wuhan.

Trump offered no evidence. The investigation is ongoing and aides stressed there have been no conclusions.

"We’re looking at it," Trump told reporters during a COVID-19 briefing at the White House. "A lot of people are looking at it – it seems to make sense."

Since January, theories about a possible leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology have circulated largely among right-wing bloggers, some conservative media pundits and pro-Trump hawks on China.

One scenario in circulation claims the virus was man-made and linked to a Chinese biowarfare program, but it has been widely dismissed by critics and experts as a conspiracy theory. Another scenario maintains that the virus, kept in the lab in a natural state, accidentally escaped from the facility due to poor security protocols.

Chinese officials and scientists have repeatedly dismissed the allegations but China's lack of transparency over its COVID-19 outbreak have helped to give oxygen to the theories.

"Until the Chinese government convinces me otherwise I'll continue to argue that the most likely explanation is that this virus was one of thousands of viruses that were being kept in bio labs in Wuhan and that a lab worker got infected," said Steven Mosher, a China expert and president of Population Research Institute, a Virginia-based pro-life advocate whose blog posts and opinion columns in the New York Post and elsewhere were among the first to float uncorroborated theories about an accidental leak.

"It's also possible an infected animal was sold from the lab – a horseshoe bat, probably – from the nearby wet market for a very good price. It was then butchered on the spot, bloody and dripping, and wound up on someone's dinner table and the virus infected somebody in that process," Mosher said, describing a purely theoretical scenario.

Mosher conceded he can't prove anything and that his ideas are based on conjectural factors such as Wuhan being a center for coronavirus research in bats, China's reported dangerous lab safety record and Beijing's obfuscation on the pandemic.

Beijing has clouded and revised information about its infections and deaths and detained whistleblowing medical workers. An Associated Press investigation found China didn't inform the public about the virus for nearly a week, enabling it to spread undetected at a vital moment. China's foreign ministry spokesman Lijian Zhao has also pushed a false counter-narrative that coronavirus originated with the U.S. military.

In late January, Dany Shalom, a former Israeli military intelligence officer, said in a Washington Times newspaper article that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is linked to a Chinese covert bio-weapons program. He did not provide any evidence.

Shalom did not want to comment further on his claims when contacted by USA TODAY.

On March 25, the Washington Times appended an "editor's note" to its story in which Shalom appears saying scientists outside of China concluded that COVID-19 "does not show signs of having been manufactured or purposefully manipulated in a lab."

China denies that coronavirus was either engineered in a secret dual-civilian-military use lab in Wuhan or that it was a natural bat coronavirus that accidentally leaked out.

"I'd like to remind you that the (World Health Organization) has repeatedly stated that there is no evidence showing the virus was made in a lab," China's foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday. "Many renowned medical specialists in the world have also debunked the 'lab leakage'’ theory as not science-based at all."