Trump says the US Navy hospital ship in New York City may soon be used to treat coronavirus patients

Mike Segar/Reuters

The US Navy hospital ship Comfort, which is docked off the coast of Manhattan, may soon start taking in coronavirus patients.

The 1,000-bed ship was deployed to New York last month to ease the burden on other healthcare facilities as they treat patients with COVID-19.

But the ship had filled only about 2% of its beds as of last week.

Speaking at a White House press briefing on Sunday, President Donald Trump said the ship would be used to treat coronavirus patients if needed.

"That was not supposed to be about the virus at all, under any circumstances," Trump said of the ship. "But it looks like, more and more, we're going to be using it for that."

But days after the USNS Comfort's arrival, only 20 patients were being treated under the strict guidelines, The New York Times reported on Thursday — about 2% of the ship's capacity.

The military has looked to remove restrictions on which patients can be treated on the ship, and the Department of Defense announced on Friday that the ship would no longer require a patient to have a negative COVID-19 test to be treated.

Vice President Mike Pence next to the USNS Comfort in 2019. More

Charlie Ortega Guifarro/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Trump on Sunday appeared to further indicate that the strict policies in place would soon change so the ship could fill its beds.

New York state has become the epicenter of the coronavirus' spread, with more than 123,000 confirmed cases as of Sunday night. The state has also logged more than 4,150 deaths linked to COVID-19.

New York City hospitals have reported shortages of personal protective gear, masks, and ventilators, with one doctor calling the overwhelming spread of the virus "apocalyptic."

Hospitals have also reported being filled with coronavirus patients, and morgues are overflowing with the dead.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York. More

Albin Lohr-Jones/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said New York's "spatial closeness makes us vulnerable" to the spread of the disease.

Several major New York gathering places, including Central Park, the Javits Convention Center, and the National Tennis Center, have been transformed to accommodate field hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

On Sunday, Trump announced additional relief for New York hospitals, including a shipment of 600,000 N95 masks to New York City and 200,000 N95 masks to Suffolk County on Monday.

The death toll in the city is beginning to decline, though Cuomo said on Sunday that "it's too early to tell" the significance of those numbers.

