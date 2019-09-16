Trump says US response to oil attack depends on Saudi Arabia's assessment

Donald Trump has said the US response to the attack on Saudi oil facilities will depend on the assessment in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, and downplayed US dependence on Middle East energy supplies.

Unnamed US officials were quoted in US media outlets as saying Iranian cruise missiles were used in Saturday’s attack on an oil field and processing plant. Estimates of the number of missiles used ranged from “nearly a dozen” to “over two dozen”. Karen Pierce, the British ambassador to the UN said it was too soon to identify who was responsible for the attacks or from where they were launched.

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump declared the US was “locked and loaded”, but left it to the Saudi government to confirm Iranian involvement and the nature of the US reaction, in an apparent bid to make the monarchy take full responsibility for any reprisal action.

Trump’s top foreign policy and national security officials were expected to meet at the White House on Monday to discuss US options.

The Saudi military spokesman for the Riyadh-led coalition fighting in Yemen blamed Iran for the attack on the oil field and processing facility, but said it was still not clear where it had been launched from.

“The investigation is continuing and all indications are that weapons used in both attacks came from Iran,” Col Turki al-Maliki told reporters in Riyadh, according to the French press agency, AFP. He said the attacks had not been launched from Yemen and there was an investigation into “from where they were fired”.

The Iraqi government issued a statement saying it had been assured by the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, that the attack had not been launched from Iraqi territory.

On Monday, Trump also played down the US national security interest in the Gulf, pointing to the fact that the US has become the world’s biggest energy producer.

“We don’t need Middle Eastern Oil & Gas, & in fact have very few tankers there, but will help our Allies!” the president tweeted.

A senior White House official – the vice-president’s chief of staff, Marc Short – argued that when the president said the US was “locked and loaded”, it was a reference to the country’s self sufficiency in energy.

“I think that ‘locked and loaded’ is a broad term and talks about the realities that we’re all far safer and more secure domestically from energy independence,” Short said.

The remarks seemed to be aimed at keeping the president’s options open on a response to the attack, which knocked out half Saudi production, 5% of global production and triggered a spike in oil prices. But the administration also showed determination that the world held Iran responsible.

Short said the US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, would be presenting evidence of Iranian involvement. In one of a salvo of morning tweets on a wide range of topics, Trump noted that Iran had lied in the past about its military operations. And the US energy secretary, Rick Perry, called for a global response.

“The United States wholeheartedly condemns Iran’s attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we call on other nations to do the same,” Perry said. “This behavior is unacceptable and they must be held responsible. Make no mistake about it-this was a deliberate attack on the global economy and the global energy market.”