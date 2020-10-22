Trump says 'we're learning to live with' coronavirus. Biden says 'people are learning to die with it.'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden had a powerful response to President Trump's insistence that America should learn to live with COVID-19.

As he has throughout the pandemic, Trump downplayed the severity of the coronavirus during Thursday's final presidential debate. He talked about how he went to the hospital after his COVID-19 diagnosis but recovered quickly, implying that Americans can easily defeat the virus. "We're learning to live with it," Trump insisted.

Biden relayed a different reality. He spoke directly to Americans who lost loved ones to the pandemic, and then spun Trump's words into a message about all the Americans who have died. "Learning to live with it?" Biden questioned. "People are learning to die with it."







More than 220,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, and millions have contracted it. Case counts and hospitalizations have started to spike again in recent weeks as businesses and schools reopened.

