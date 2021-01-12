Trump says ‘witch hunt’ impeachment is greater ‘danger’ to country than him

Donald Trump talks to the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, 12 January, 2021 (AP)

Donald Trump stopped to speak with reporters as he left the White House this morning, calling the impeachment “ridiculous” and a “danger” to the country.

“We want absolutely no violence. And on the impeachment it's really a continuation of the greatest witch hunt in the history of politics. It's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous,” the president said to the assembled media.

“This impeachment is causing tremendous anger and you're doing it and it's really a terrible thing that they're doing,” he added, in his first public comments since the deadly assault on the Capitol.

“For Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to continue on this path, I think it's causing tremendous danger to our country and it's causing tremendous anger. I want no violence,” Mr Trump concluded before heading across the South Lawn to Marine One.

On his arrival at Joint Base Andrews for his flight to Texas to inspect the border wall, the president was asked about his role in the violence at the Capitol.

He claimed that his comments that incited the violence were “totally appropriate”.

The president appears to refuse to accept any blame for supporters loyal to him rioting and storming Congress, showing no contrition for actions taken in his name.

