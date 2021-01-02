Trump says he won’t accept defeat as court throws out Gohmert lawsuit

Gustaf Kilander
(AP)
(AP)

Donald Trump is reportedly still not accepting defeat, even after a long-shot legal effort by a lone Texas congressman was rejected.

Mr Trump is adding fuel to the anger of his supporters as they plan to protest in Washington DC on January 6 when Congress certifies President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Mr Trump apparently sees the end of his term and the congressional certification of his election loss in zero-sum terms. Losing over 50 lawsuits challenging the election and Republican leaders like Senator Mitt Romney saying that Senator Josh Hawley's decision to challenge the results in the Senate "is dangerous for democracy here and abroad," has not deterred the President from digging his heels in.

“The way he sees it is: Why should I ever let this go?… How would that benefit me?” The Daily Beast reported a source close to Mr Trump as saying.

His supporters will make what many of them see as their last stand on January 6, the day Congress will certify the results, by protesting in Washington DC. Budget inn Hotel Harrington and it's bar, Harry's, both popular with Trump supporters and far-right group Proud Boys, have already decided to close for a few days around then 6 to avoid possible violence and out of concern for the safety of their staff, as The Independent previously reported.

During a December protest, four people were stabbed outside the hotel, the Washingtonian wrote.

Mr Trump has previously shown his support for these protests and continues to tweet about them to raise awareness. But what his supporters might see as a last stand will not be the last stand for Mr Trump.

He has been encouraged to keep fighting by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has financially backed the lawsuits challenging the results, and Mr Trump's first national security adviser Michael Flynn who lasted 22 days in the job in 2017 and recently received a pardon from Mr Trump after it was found that Mr Flynn lied to the FBI.

According to posts on "The Donald"-forum, which was banned by its previous host site Reddit, protesters will be trying to stop lawmakers from reaching the Capitol on January 6 to prevent them from voting to certify the election. Some of the commenters on the forum are suggesting violence will be key to achieve their goals.

On Friday, a federal judge threw out Texas Republican Representative Louie Gohmert's lawsuit, which he hoped would allow Vice President Mike Pence to only count the electoral votes for Mr Trump as Mr Pence presides over the certification in the Senate.

US District Court Judge Jeremy Kernodle, who was appointed by Mr Trump, said that the plaintiffs, Mr Gohmert and 11 Arizona Republicans, "lacked standing" to sue. The ruling issued on Friday evening said that Mr Gohmert "alleges at most an institutional injury to the House of Representatives. Under well settled Supreme Court authority, that is insufficient to support standing".

Mr Gohmert will appeal the decision. He said on conservative news channel Newsmax, which has seen an increase in its viewership after it started peddling election conspiracy theories, that "in effect, the ruling would be that you’ve got to go to the streets and be as violent as Antifa and BLM," comments many said essentially encouraged street violence ahead of the protests planned on January 6.

Mr Gohmert also told Newsmax that if the results are not overturned in Mr Trump's favour "it will mean the end of our republic, the end of the experiment in self-government".

Read More

Mike Pence rejects lawsuit urging him to throw out electoral votes

Pence seeks dismissal of suit aiming to overturn election

GOP torn over Trump's Electoral College challenge of Biden

Who has Trump pardoned? A full list

Ex-Pence aide turned Trump critic very concerned about Jan 6 violence

Latest Stories

  • GOP senators say they will reject election results unless commission is formed

    The group, led by Senator Ted Cruz, is working separately from Senator Josh Hawley in his effort to challenge the Electoral College results.

  • Iraq explosives experts working to defuse mine on oil tanker

    Iraqi explosives experts were working to defuse a large mine discovered on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and evacuate its crew, authorities said Friday. The Iraqi statement said the mine had been attached to a tanker rented from Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company SOMO that was refueling another vessel. Iraq’s naval forces were making “a great effort to accomplish the mission” safely, said Iraq's Security Media Cell, which is affiliated with the country’s security forces.

  • The Bill Is Coming Due for China’s ‘Capitalist’ Experiment

    The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has re-awoken to a profound truth: Rich, secure capitalists are the natural enemies of authoritarian regimes. In a hybrid autocratic-capitalist model, capitalism is the means to generate wealth, but power is the end goal. Successful capitalists naturally begin to demand that their personal and property rights be protected from authoritarian fiat. Capital in the hands of entrepreneurs is a political resource; it poses a threat to the implementation of centralized plans.Realizing this, the CCP has begun to assert control over the private sector by “installing . . . Party officials inside private firms” and having state-backed firms invest in private enterprises. In the absence of civil rights or an independent judiciary, “private” companies have no real independence from the government in China. Dissent and demands for civil rights are a threat to the regime and will be crushed.China’s shift from encouraging external investment and internal market competition toward treating capitalism as a threat has an obvious historical precedent. From 1921–1928, the Soviet Union instituted a policy of economic liberalization, which allowed for the privatization of agriculture, retail trade, and light industry. This partial and temporary return to a controlled and limited capitalism, known as the New Economic Policy (NEP), saved the Soviet economy from collapse and enabled Russia to modernize. But, in 1928, Stalin suddenly reversed course: He collectivized agriculture and liquidated the most prosperous farmers, thereby necessitating the frequent resort to grain imports, notably from the United States.China’s own experiment with economic liberalization began in 1981, when Premier Deng Xiaoping began to decentralize and privatize economic activity while continuing to assert the ultimate authority of the CCP. With liberalization, international businesses were invited into China. The price was high: the Chinese regime demanded that they work with and train local firms. This arrangement led to widespread theft of intellectual property, and soon enough, domestic competitors displaced their international rivals in the domestic market, often with the help of government subsidies. CCP-sponsored firms leveraged domestic dominance to enter the international marketplace, undercutting their competitors worldwide. International “partners” were then subjected to asymmetric regulatory action, excluding them from China. (Uber is one recent case of this phenomenon. There are countless others.)Now that the West is waking up to this game, the inflow of capital to China is slowing. Is China’s neo-mercantilist form of capitalism about to end? That seems unlikely; it is too far entrenched to be uprooted quickly. But the freedom of action accorded to Chinese companies and executives is already being dramatically curtailed as Xi Jinping asserts explicit political control over the economy. For example, in November, the CCP unexpectedly prevented the IPO of Ant Group, a company whose business model was considered misaligned with the goals of the party.International businesses that are heavily invested in the PRC must prepare for the worst: “Offers” of the sort that can’t be refused will be made to coerce the sale of onshore facilities and operations. Given the capital controls imposed on the movement of money out of China, it is likely that many Western investments in China will be confiscated as Deng’s experiment is wound down. Western competitors in the global market should finally recognize that their Chinese competitors are both at the mercy of the CCP and backed by instruments of state power.The central conceit of Chinese relations with the West has been that while political authority is monopolized by the CCP, China has a free-market economic system, and should be treated as a free-market trading partner. This was always a convenient fiction. But whatever distance might have existed in the past between economic and political activity in China has disappeared as the party takes control of nominally independent companies.A number of Chinese state-backed companies, including some in strategically important industries, have begun to default on their debt obligations. Will international creditors be allowed to claim the assets? Will the equity holders — in many cases the CCP or regional and local governments in China — be wiped out? If these companies are bailed out by the government, will domestic and foreign debt-holders be treated equally? Or will foreign creditors find their assets wiped out, while these companies continue operating under nominally new ownership and perhaps a new corporate brand? It seems a safe bet that foreign debts will be repudiated, either explicitly or implicitly. What was previously commercial debt now has the risks that are typically associated with sovereign debt, which can be canceled by government fiat. In short, a wave of write-downs is coming for Western businesses invested in China.Western businesses are not competitors operating in a free market in the PRC. As we wrote in a recent article, the CCP consistently treats western firms as adversaries to the sovereign interests of the PRC and uses all the tools at its disposal to target them. Western business executives need to prepare themselves for the very realistic possibility of extensive confiscation of Western assets in China in the near future. Before this happens, the U.S. government should pass legislation allowing Western companies to claim compensation from CCP-controlled entities in U.S. courts for the confiscation of assets. And since the CCP is asserting control over all Chinese companies, all of these companies should be treated as part of a single, government-controlled entity for purposes of litigation and regulation. When the bill comes due for capitalism in China, the West must be ready.-- Michael Hochberg is a physicist who has founded four successful semiconductor and telecommunications startups. Leonard Hochberg is the Coordinator of the Mackinder Forum-U.S. and a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

  • Philippines to ban U.S. travellers from Sunday

    The Philippines will prohibit the entry of foreign travellers from the United States from Sunday after the more infectious new variant of the coronavirus was detected in Florida. The travel ban, lasting until Jan. 15, covers those who have been to the United States within 14 days preceding arrival in the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte's spokesman said in a statement. The measure expands the travel restriction that Manila announced on Tuesday, which initially covered passengers from 19 countries and territories and took effect from midnight of Dec. 29.

  • Emmanuel Macron uses new year's message to say Brexit was born of 'many lies and false promises'

    Emmanuel Macron used his new year's message to accuse Brexit of having been born of a European malaise and "many lies and false promises". In the French president’s annual address to the people of France, Mr Macron questioned the strength of Britain's sovereignty following its departure from the European Union, which was officially completed at 11pm on New Year’s Eve. Giving the speech from the Elysee Palace, Paris, he said: “The United Kingdom remains our neighbour but also our friend and ally. This choice of leaving Europe, this Brexit, was the child of European malaise and lots of lies and false promises.” It comes after Downing Street recently accused Mr Macron of standing in the way of a deal because he was playing to his domestic audience ahead of elections in 18 months’ time.

  • Operator still missing after Spain avalanche

    Another snowplough operator was killed and five people, including a two-year-old, were rescued by Spain's Guardia Civil earlier on Saturday (January 2). Rescuers had been looking for the snowplough operator who went missing after heavy snow caused the avalanche on Friday (January 1) in Puerto de Isidro, Asturias. Bad weather had hampered the search and rescuers have deployed drones and a sniffer dog to help locate the missing operator.

  • Georgia Senate runoff election: What are the latest polls and odds?

    Candidates are extremely close in the polls, but bookmakers favour Republicans

  • Iran plans 20% uranium enrichment 'as soon as possible'

    Iran said Saturday it plans to enrich uranium up to 20% at its underground Fordo nuclear facility “as soon as possible,” pushing its program a technical step away from weapons-grade levels as it increases pressure on the West over the tattered atomic deal. The move comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. in the waning days of the administration of President Donald Trump, who unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal in 2018. Iran's decision to begin enriching to 20% a decade ago nearly brought an Israeli strike targeting its nuclear facilities, tensions that only abated with the 2015 atomic deal.

  • Lisa Montgomery: Only woman on US federal death row to face execution

    A court has ruled that Lisa Montgomery can be executed on 12 January, despite appeals from lawyers.

  • 'Cheap trick': China rebuffs latest Taiwan offer of talks

    China has rebuffed the latest offer of talks from Taiwan, saying the government was engaging in a "cheap trick" and provocation by seeking confrontation with China at every turn. Taiwan is ready to have "meaningful" talks with China as equals as long as they are willing to put aside confrontation, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday, offering another olive branch to Beijing in her New Year's speech. China views the democratic and self-governed island as its own territory, and cut off a formal talks mechanism in 2016 after Tsai was first elected, viewing her as a separatist bent on a formal declaration of independence.

  • Teachers demand that all schools stay closed

    Teaching unions have demanded the closure of every school in the country after Gavin Williamson caved in to pressure to shut all primaries in London. The Education Secretary was forced into a U-turn after councils threatened legal action over his decision to keep some schools in the capital open. The move raises the prospect that pupils in other areas could also be kept at home, as a leading union insisted that "what is right for London is right for the rest of the country". Dr Mary Bousted, the joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said the Government had corrected "an obviously nonsensical position", adding that ministers must "do their duty" by closing all primary and secondary schools to contain the virus. The union is holding an emergency meeting on Saturday to discuss the "chaos which is engulfing our schools". It left the Government's policy on school reopenings in tatters just two days after Mr Williamson had resisted pressure from Cabinet colleagues to close schools on a region-by-region basis. The development comes after government scientific advisers warned that the spread of the new strain of coronavirus was unlikely to be halted if schools reopened, while an Imperial College study published on Friday said it may not be possible to "control transmission" if children go back to classes as planned. There were fresh warnings on Friday night that the closure of schools to all but vulnerable children and the children of key workers will prove disastrous for students' education, with new questions about whether exams will go ahead as planned later in the year.

  • Thousands of National Guard Troops Prepare to Support Biden's Inauguration

    So far, commands from nearly 30 states have pledged to support what has become a huge tradition for the citizen soldiers.

  • Iran general warns US: Military ready to respond to pressure

    The top commander of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said Friday that his country was fully prepared to respond to any U.S. military pressure as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain high in the waning days of President Donald Trump’s administration. Gen. Hossein Salami spoke at a ceremony at Tehran University commemorating the upcoming one-year anniversary of the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who headed the expeditionary Quds force, on Jan. 3, 2020. At the time, Iran retaliated by launching a ballistic missile strike on a military base in Iraq that caused brain concussion injuries to about 100 U.S. troops.

  • Julian Assange’s father says ‘greatest fear is they will take him to the US and break him for revenge’

    John Shipton tells Andrew Buncombe his son faces 'wretched injustice’

  • Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

    Mexican authorities said they are studying the case of a 32-year-old female doctor who was hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The doctor, whose name has not been released, was admitted to the intensive care unit of a public hospital in the northern state of Nuevo Leon after she experienced seizures, difficulty breathing and a skin rash. "The initial diagnosis is encephalomyelitis," the Health Ministry said in a statement released on Friday night.

  • Appeals court clears way for only woman on federal death row to be executed

    Lisa Montgomery's lawyers have argued their client suffers from serious mental illnesses.

  • Iran's foreign minister urges Trump to avoid Israel 'trap' to provoke war

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif urged U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday not to be "trapped" by an alleged Israeli plan to provoke a war through attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq. He issued the warning on the anniversary of the U.S. killing of top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by a drone strike in Iraq. No known Iran-backed groups have claimed responsibility.

  • Pakistan arrests key militant on terror financing charges

    Pakistan's security forces arrested Saturday an alleged leader of the militant group that was behind the bloody 2008 Mumbai attacks in India. An official with the Pakistani counterterrorism police, Shakil Ahmed, said that Zaikur Rehman Lakhvi was seized in the eastern city of Lahore, on terrorism financing charges. Lakhvi is alleged to be a leader of the Lashker-e-Taiba group that organized the Mumbai attacks in 2008 that killed 166 people.

  • India approves first 2 COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use

    India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca for emergency use, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters Saturday. Additionally, the government authorized the emergency use of a vaccine known as COVAXIN developed locally by Bharat Biotech and the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research.They're the first coronavirus vaccine candidates to get the green light in India, launching a massive immunization campaign in the world's second most populous nation, which has recorded the second largest number of COVID-19 infections after the United States.The Oxford-AstraZeneca shot has already been approved in the United Kingdom. While its clinical trials raised questions about its efficacy, especially compared to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, it's considered safe and is also cheaper and easier to distribute than other candidates.Little is known about the results of COVAXIN's clinical trials, Reuters reports.India has two more vaccines awaiting approval, including Russia's Sputnik V, and the country's health regulator has also received an emergency-use application for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot. Read more at Reuters.More stories from theweek.com America was always going to bungle the vaccine rollout 5 inexcusably funny cartoons about Trump's disgraceful pardons The best novels I read in 2020

  • ‘Soho Karen’ who attacked Black teenager identified

    The woman allegedly attacked a Black teenager named Keyon Harrold Jr, the son of a famous jazz trumpeter