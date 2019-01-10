Pence Says Now Isn't Time to Address Dreamers: Shutdown Update

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump heads to Texas to rally support for building a border wall a day after walking out of talks with congressional leaders on ending a partial government shutdown. The shutdown entered its 20th day on Thursday as its impact is more widely felt. About 800,000 federal workers will miss their paychecks on Friday.

Pence Says Now Isn’t Time to Address Dreamers (1:54 p.m.)

Vice President Mike Pence said the shutdown dispute isn’t the time to negotiate a plan to address thousands of people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, known as dreamers.

He told reporters that Trump believes it’s better to wait and see how the Supreme Court acts on an Obama-era program that allowed them to remain in the U.S. An appeal is pending before the court.

“We feel confident that the Supreme Court will find DACA to be unconstitutional,” Pence said, referring to the young-immigrants protections.

His comments dim the chances of an effort by moderate Senate Republicans to pair border-wall funds with other immigration provisions, such as protection for dreamers.

Democrat Faults McConnell as ‘Missing in Action’ (1:28 p.m.)

Senate Democrats criticized Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for failing to take a more active role in ending the shutdown, saying he’s abdicating his responsibility as a leader in an independent branch of government.

“The pressure should be on Mitch McConnell, the man missing in action,” Senator Mazie Hirono, a Hawaii Democrat, said at a news conference.

McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has said he won’t bring to the floor any legislation reopening the government until Trump and Democrats sign off. He was absent from a Wednesday news conference with GOP leaders who met with Trump and Democrats to discuss the shutdown, and hasn’t publicly presented any plan of his own for ending the stalemate over funding a border wall.

“McConnell said he can’t do anything that the president won’t sign,” said Senator Mark Warner of Virginia. “I would point out that the Constitution of the United States of America says that Congress is an independent branch.”

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen said, “Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans are accomplices” to Trump.

GOP Moderates Seek to Add Immigration to Talks (12:26)

A small group of moderate Senate Republicans is pressing for a debate about immigration issues in addition to border security, but they aren’t getting any takers so far among leaders of either party.

GOP senators, including Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Thursday morning in his office to talk about expanding the talks. The senators said little as they left, with Tillis saying only that McConnell listened.

One possibility would be to give Trump some border wall funds in return for legal protection for people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, known as Dreamers.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that while she wants to discuss overhauling the immigration system, it shouldn’t take place during a government shutdown.

“We haven’t had that discussion, what we’re talking about now is just the president’s insistence on a wall,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi also said she thinks Wednesday’s White House meeting between Trump and congressional leaders "was a setup so he could walk out."

Impasse Damaging FBI Probes, Agents’ Group Says (11:29 a.m.)

The partial government shutdown is now damaging the FBI’s capacity to conduct investigations and other national security operations, the president of an association representing about 13,000 FBI special agents told reporters.

The FBI Agents Association is calling on Congress and Trump to immediately come to an agreement to fully fund the FBI and pay special agents during the shutdown, said its president, Tom O’Connor.

“FBI funding is a matter of national security," O’Connor said. "The failure to fund the FBI is harmful to special agents and our operations. This is not about politics for special agents. For special agents, financial security is national security."

McConnell Blocks Effort to Pass Funding Bills (11:04 a.m.)

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked an effort by two Maryland Democrats to pass legislation that would open federal agencies affected by the shutdown.