Trump says he won't return to Twitter if account reinstated after Musk takeover

FILE PHOTO: A photo illustration shows the suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump on a smartphone and a lit window in the White House residence in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will not return to social media platform Twitter even if his account is reinstated following the platform's purchase by billionaire Elon Musk.

Trump told Fox News that he will formally join his own Truth Social startup over the next seven days, as planned.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," Trump said https://fxn.ws/38rK9aA.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

