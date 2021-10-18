Former President Donald Trump said he would not have to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine if he were in office but would instead convince people to take it voluntarily.

Trump made the remarks in an interview with Bill O'Reilly.

“I wouldn’t say to anybody, ‘You have to.’ But I would sell it. Look, I’m very proud of what we did with the vaccines,” Trump told O'Reilly. “It was supposed to take five years, and they said it wasn’t going to work. I did three vaccines in less than nine months, and they do work, they work really well.”

“I would convince people. Take it. I don’t want to push it … When I was president, there was no talk about mandates or anything. Everybody wanted the vaccine. Now, a lot of people don’t want it," Trump added.

The Trump administration poured billions of dollars into Operation Warp Speed in 2020, which aimed to accelerate the development of the vaccine.

President Joe Biden said last month that federal employees must get the vaccine or could face being fired. He also said that companies with more than 100 employees will be required to mandate the vaccine or request regular COVID-19 tests from employees.

Some 68.5% of U.S. adults are fully vaccinated, while 79% have at least the first dose of the vaccine, according to CDC data.

Tags: News, Donald Trump, Vaccination, Joe Biden

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: Trump says he wouldn't need vaccine mandates and would convince people: 'I would sell it'