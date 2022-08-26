Trump search affidavit, Powell's speech, Taiwan hosts US senator: 5 things to know Friday

Affidavit on Trump home search to be released, with redactions

A federal magistrate Thursday ordered the release of a redacted version of the Justice Department's affidavit that supported the unprecedented search of Mar-a-lago, Donald Trump's South Florida estate. U.S. Magistrate Bruce Reinhart said the edited document would be made public by noon ET Friday. Reinhart's action came just hours after the Justice Department submitted a redacted version of the document used to justify the Aug. 8 search warrant for Mar-a-Lago, which Reinhart authorized. FBI agents seized 11 sets of classified documents. But prosecutors released no details about what the documents contained. The affidavit could shed light on what FBI agents were looking for and why. Jay Bratt, a top DOJ National Security Division official, told Reinhart the document would require such extensive redactions that it would not "edify the public in any meaningful way." Reinhart told lawyers the process for reviewing the document and its possible release would be considerate and careful.

Fed chair Jerome Powell set to speak at symposium at Jackson Hole

When Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers what will be his most closely scrutinized speech of the year Friday morning, investors and economists will be turning over his remarks for any clues about how fast the Fed may continue to raise its key interest rate – and for how long. Top economists from across the country – including Powell – will be gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the Fed's annual economic policy symposium. It's the first time the conference will be held in person since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deutsche Bank economists anticipate Powell will reiterate the Fed's commitment to getting inflation under control. It appears to have peaked, but at almost 9%, inflation is still hovering near a four-decade high. The economists also think Powell will emphasize that if the Fed hikes interest rates by 50 basis points as opposed to 75 basis points, which it did for the past two meetings, it "in no way signals the Fed's inflation fight is over."

Sen. Blackburn visits Taiwan, meets president amid tensions with China

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn met with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei Friday. It's the second visit by members of Congress since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip earlier this month raised tensions with China. Tsai pointed to the large-scale military exercises that China launched in response to Pelosi's visit, as well as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as posing challenges to democratic governments such as the U.S. and Taiwan. Blackburn reaffirmed shared values between the two governments and said she "looked forward to continuing to support Taiwan as they push forward as an independent nation." Tsai and Blackburn also underscored the importance of economic links, especially in the semiconductor sector, where Taiwan is a world leader and the U.S. is seeking greater investment at home. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to be taken by force if necessary, and sees high-level foreign visits as interference in its affairs and de facto recognition of Taiwanese sovereignty.

Buffalo Bills address new revelation ahead of preseason finale

Punter Matt Araiza, who kicked his way to a record-setting season in 2021 with San Diego State before being drafted by the Buffalo Bills, is alleged to have been involved in the gang-rape of a minor in 2021, according to a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in California. The document, which was obtained by USA TODAY Sports, alleges Araiza had sex with an inebriated 17-year-old girl outside of an off-campus party, before bringing her inside where she was allegedly assaulted by multiple men, including at least one player currently listed on the San Diego State football roster. "Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter," the Bills said in a statement released Thursday night. "As this is an ongoing civil case legal, we will have no other comment at this point." The Bills play their exhibition finale in Carolina against the Panthers Friday night. It's unclear whether Araiza will play, though the Bills have no other punter on their roster after recent player moves.

Fold my calls: New phones to flip over

The flip phone is officially back. Well, sort of. Friday marks the launch of the latest foldable smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4. The Flip4 resembles the classic clamshell designs on earlier cellphones. When closed, owners can still take calls, answer texts, take pictures and even unlock their cars with supported digital keys. The Fold4 looks like a standard smartphone, with a 6.2-inch screen, but customers can open the device for a larger display, similar to a small tablet. This year, it's adding a taskbar similar to what you might see on a computer. The Flip4 starts at $999.99 and the Fold4 starts at $1,799.99.

