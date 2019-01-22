Trump seeks to go ahead with State of the Union in spite of Pelosi letter

Donald Trump is planning on pushing forward and delivering his second State of the Union to a joint session of Congress, even though Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asked him to delay the annual event.

The White House reached out to the House Sergeant-at-Arms in an email, asking for a schedule for a walk-through for the speech.

The State of the Union is scheduled for the 29 January, but Ms Pelosi had cited security concerns raised by the ongoing government shutdown as reason to delay the event.

The news was confirmed by a White House official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the planning.

Should that plan not work, the White House is also working on a contingency plan to hold an alternative event on 29 January, including a potential rally as a back-up venue.

In her letter, Ms Pelosi urged the president to postpone his State of the Union address until after the government reopens since the Secret Service agents in charge of security have had their paychecks impacted by the shutdown.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen responded to Ms Pelosi’s letter by by saying that DHS and Secret Service were “fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union”.

The president cannot deliver a speech to a joint session of Congress without permission from both chambers, which is provided through the passage of a resolution in both the Senate and the House.

The government shutdown is now in its 32nd day, making it easily the longest shutdown in US history.