Trump seeks delay in E Jean Carroll rape defamation trial after arrest

Donald Trump is using his recent arrest in New York to seek a one-month delay in the trial regarding a columnist’s claims that he raped her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s.

In a letter Tuesday to Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, attorney Joseph Tacopina contended that Mr Trump’s right to a fair trial depends on a “cooling off” period following the former president’s indictment and arraignment.

Mr Tacopina cited “the recent deluge of prejudicial media coverage” surrounding Mr Trump's arrest and court appearance in arguing for a delay in the trial that was set to begin on 25 April.

The former president was charged on 30 March with 34 felony counts related to allegations that he paid hush money to an adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

The civil case before Kaplan was brought against Mr Trump in November by E. Jean Carroll, a columnist, journalist, and author who says the wealthy real estate developer raped her in early 1996 after a chance meeting at the Bergdorf Goodman department store.

Mr Trump has repeatedly and emphatically denied the allegation. A jury will be asked to decide whether the rape occurred and if Mr Trump defamed Ms Carroll with his comments.

Ms Carroll first aired the allegations against Mr Trump in her book What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal in June 2019.

She claims the former president recognised her in the department store as she was a TV talk show host at the time. Ms Carroll recounted that Mr Trump took her to the lingerie section of the store, asked her to try on an item, then pinned her against a wall and sexually assaulted her.

Ms Carroll said the #MeToo movement inspired her to share her story publicly.

In response to Ms Carroll’s allegations, Mr Trump accused Ms Carroll of lying saying he “never met her” and “she’s not my type.”

He alleged Ms Carroll, “is trying to sell a new book – that should indicate her motivation.”

Ms Carroll is suing Mr Trump for defamation and battery - A temporary state law that took effect last year allows adult rape victims to sue their abusers, even if attacks happened decades ago.

Mr Tacopina's letter seeking a delay in the trial for Ms Carroll's civil suit followed Mr Kaplan's order on Monday directing parties in the case to notify him by April 20 whether they will be present throughout the trial in Manhattan federal court.

Ms Carroll's attorney has said she will attend; Mr Trump's attorney has not responded to requests for comment on Mr Kaplan's order.