Trump seeks expedited appeal of Pennsylvania ruling against effort to toss mail-in ballots

(Reuters) - Lawyers for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Saturday they are seeking expedited appeal of a Pennsylvania judge's ruling against their effort to throw out mail-in ballots.

A federal judge earlier on Saturday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Trump's campaign that sought to throw out millions of mail-in votes in Pennsylvania, dealing a major blow to its flailing efforts to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

In a statement, Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to Trump's 2020 campaign, said they hoped to take the case to the Third Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals.

(Reporting by Raphael Satter; Editing by Dan Grebler)

