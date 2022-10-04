Trump seeks Supreme Court ruling in Mar-a-Lago dispute

3
·2 min read
Trump at a rally on Oct 1
Trump at a rally on Oct 1

Ex-US President Donald Trump has asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the dispute over sensitive documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida estate in August.

Mr Trump wants the justices to allow a court-appointed arbiter, known as a special master, to review the handful of files with classification markings.

Last month an appeals court exempted those 103 papers from the review.

The court is expected decide on the matter within days.

In August, the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach in an investigation into whether Mr Trump and his aides mishandled government records or national security secrets.

In the weeks since the unprecedented incursion into a former president's home, the Trump legal team has been challenging the Department of Justice (DoJ) by contending that the material is shielded from scrutiny under a legal doctrine known as executive privilege - which allows some presidential records to be kept private.

A Florida judge last month granted Mr Trump's application for a special master, Brooklyn Judge Raymond Dearie, to vet the 11,000 documents taken from Mar-a-Lago.

But the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals later sided with the DoJ and said Judge Dearie could not review the 103 documents with classification markings.

Lawyers for Mr Trump argued in their 37-page filing on Tuesday that the special master should have access to the classified records to "determine whether documents bearing classification markings are in fact classified, and regardless of classification, whether those records are personal records or Presidential records".

Mr Trump's latest legal move was filed under the Supreme Court's emergency docket, and the justices are thought likely to make a decision relatively quickly. The DoJ must file a response to the Trump filing by 11 October.

There is no guarantee that the court will take up Mr Trump's request.

The court is dominated by six conservative justices, three of them appointed by Mr Trump.

But so far it has rejected his previous attempts to block disclosure of his White House records, and dismissed lawsuits to invalidate Mr Trump's defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Recommended Stories

  • Aurora community organizers plan conversations with law enforcement following police chief search issues

    Some community organizers are hoping a series of meetings with Aurora police will help improve the relationship between officers and residents as the search for the next chief is underway.

  • Justice Jackson makes waves in first Supreme Court arguments

    Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman on the court, has been a frequent questioner in her first week on the bench.

  • Analysts Consider Twitter Under Musk Regime

    Social media analysts react to the news Elon Musk has finally agreed to acquire Twitter according to the original terms.

  • Planned Parenthood launches mobile abortion clinic to provide access for Missourians

    The Illinois mobile abortion clinic will help curtail “distances, wait times and other logistical barriers profoundly impacting patients in neighboring states where abortion is now banned since Roe fell 100 days ago,” said Yamelsie Rodriguez.

  • Herschel Walker denies paying for woman's abortion

    The Daily Beast is reporting Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an abortion for a woman he was dating in 2009. CBS News' chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa and CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion join "Red and Blue" to discuss the controversy.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy says army's advances continue

    STORY: Ukrainian forces achieved their biggest breakthrough in the country's south since the war began, bursting through Russian defences and advancing rapidly along the Dnipro River on Monday, threatening supply lines for thousands of Russian troops.In a sign Ukraine is building momentum on two fronts, 1980 miles to the northeast Reuters saw columns of Ukrainian troop vehicles heading to reinforce rail hub Lyman, retaken at the weekend and a staging post to press into the Donbas region.Kyiv gave little information about the gains in the south, but Russian sources acknowledged that Ukrainian troops had advanced along the river's west bank, recapturing a number of villages along the way.The advance is targeting supply lines for as many as 25,000 Russian troops on the west bank of the Dnipro. Ukraine has already destroyed the main bridges, forcing Russian forces to use makeshift crossings. A substantial advance down river could cut them off entirely.

  • Plainfield family shuts down 'Stranger Things' display amid concerns

    A "Stranger Things" themed Halloween display in front of a Plainfield home is closed after a neighbor voiced concerns about it.

  • Sen. Rick Scott Won't Condemn Trump's Racist Attack on Mitch McConnell's Wife

    “As you know, the president likes to give people nicknames," said Scott, who chairs Senate Republicans' campaign committee.

  • Trump files $475 million lawsuit against CNN, claiming defamation

    Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign.

  • Micron to Invest Up to $100 Billion in US, Credits CHIPS Act

    Micron Technology announced Tuesday that it plans to spend $20 billion to build a state-of-the-art semiconductor production complex in upstate New York, part of a domestic manufacturing effort that could see the company investing as much as $100 billion in the area over two decades. At a press conference held at Syracuse University, near the proposed building site in Clay, New York, Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra told reporters that the company chose the location for the depth of the local labor poo

  • Hoda Kotb Agrees To Let Today's Jenna Bush Hager Set Her Up One Year After Joel Schiffman Split

    Today's Hoda Kotb agreed to let her co-host Jenna Bush Hager play matchmaker nearly a year after her split from fiancé Joel Schiffman. Here's what they said during their cute exchange.

  • In Wake of LA Cyberattack, 3 Ways Families Can Better Protect Student Data

    A Labor Day weekend cyber attack affecting thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students has families questioning what they can do to keep their information safe. According to the initial Los Angeles Times report, hackers used ransomware to freeze and disable some LAUSD systems. The Vice Society ransomware gang then reportedly published a trove […]

  • Arizona Students Walk Out of Class to Protest Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws

    Hundreds of high school students across Arizona left their classrooms to show their support for LGBTQ+ students and stand against the Republican governor's anti-queer policies.

  • New Supreme Court Case Could Weaken Unions' Ability To Strike

    The conservative justices will hear a case that might pave the way for companies to pursue claims against unions over work stoppages.

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in review of documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search

    The former president blasted the National Archives in a statement Tuesday.

  • Internet Reacts After First All-Electric Passenger Plane Adds a New Sound To the Sky

    In the days after a video was posted to Twitter showing Eviation Aircraft's new zero-emission plane taking to the sky for its inaugural flight, users of the microblogging website are reacting with both enthusiasm and criticism. The world's first all-electric commuter aircraft prototype, which the company has named Alice, took off from Grant County International Airport in Eastern Washington state at 7:10 a.m. on September 27 and flew for 8 minutes, reaching an altitude of 3,500 feet. "Today we embark on the next era of aviation-we have successfully electrified the skies with the unforgettable first flight of Alice," said Eviation President and CEO Gregory Davis in a press release.

  • US government sent more than $28M to Chinese entities for research, Stefanik-requested GAO study finds

    A study requested by top House Republicans found that the U.S. government sent more than $28 million to Chinese entities for research and other development between 2015 and 2021.

  • Biden's student loan debt forgiveness plan hit with lawsuit over 'racial motive'

    Biden's student loan debt forgiveness proposal is facing several lawsuits, just ahead of the application for borrowers rolling out sometime this month.

  • Letters: Stomach-turning Donald Trump Jr. twisted Ryan's words into lies

    Letters to the Editor: Donald Trump Jr. using 18-year-old death as cover, Biden, Harris made big blunders, Sharon Kennedy philosophy Constitution rooted

  • Senators Cried as Jan. 6 Rioters Stormed Capitol, FBI Agent Testifies

    (Bloomberg) -- Some US senators cried while they were taking shelter from Jan. 6 rioters, an FBI agent who helped guard them testified.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanNorth Korea Fires Missile Over Japan for First Time Since 2017Trump Asks to Push Special Master Appeal Hearing to JanuaryCredit Suisse’s Options Worsen as Markets Mayhem Takes TollStocks Rise From the Ashes in Best Day Since July: Markets WrapSpecial Agent Michael Palian was