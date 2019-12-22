Trump seemed more concerned with wind turbines than impeachment at conservative youth rally

That's one way to kick off a vacation.

President Trump on Saturday gave one of his patented free-wheeling speeches at a Turning Point USA conservative youth conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, before beginning his winter vacation in the Sunshine State.

Sure, Trump reportedly spent some time mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) for withholding articles of impeachment from the Senate, accusing former Vice President Joe Biden of corruption in Ukraine, and praising Republican members of Congress for sticking with him during the House impeachment vote. But, all things considered, he reportedly didn't get bogged down discussing impeachment.

Instead, the thing that reportedly got him really riled up were wind turbines, which he's never been a fan of. He specifically lamented the bald eagle deaths they've caused.









That was one of the more colorful riffs on windmills we have heard from President Trump



"A windmill will kill many bald eagles. And then after a certain number they make you turn it off."



"Why is it okay for these windmills to kill the bird population? It's not okay." — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) December 21, 2019

He also reportedly railed against the "raging left-wing mob" while refraining from outright labeling Democrats communists and boasted about the new defense bill and North American trade deal. Read more at The Miami Herald and Politico.

More stories from theweek.com

6 powerful phrases every parent should use

Jeff Van Drew reveals the moment he decided it was time to switch parties

The scientific reason why gardening is so relaxing

