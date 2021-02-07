Trump would sell US secrets to the highest bidder if given intel briefings, says senior Democrat

Gino Spocchia
Val Demings agrees with president Biden's remarks about Trump

Val Demings agrees with president Biden’s remarks about Trump

The country’s secrets would be sold “to the highest bidder” by Donald Trump if he continued to receive intelligence briefings, a senior Democrat has claimed.

The remarks by Democratic congresswoman Val Demings on Saturday came after Joe Biden suggested there was “no need” to provide Mr Trump with intelligence briefings and that they should be stopped.

Mr Biden, whose comments to CBS will air on Sunday, said there was a possibility that Mr Trump would “slip up and say something” he shouldn’t if he was briefed with sensitive intelligence, which he is able to request.

Ms Demings, agreeing with the president, told MSNBC that she believed Mr Trump might even “sell” any intelligence to whoever bid the highest, while mentioning Mr Trump's alleged connections to Russia.

In 2017 Mr Trump hosted a meeting in the Oval Office with Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and Moscow's then-ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak, where he revealed secret intelligence, as the Washington Post reported.

Read more: Follow live updates on the Biden administration

Mr Trump also owes around $400 million, as reported by the New York Times, which also caused concern among Democrats about national security implications tied to any loans.

"We saw him stand on the stage with Vladimir Putin in Helsinki and basically do everything but ask the Russian dictator for his autograph,” Ms Demings said of the pair’s meeting in 2018, while adding that Mr Biden had been “kind” with his remarks.

“I believe this former president — and I believe it with all of my heart — that he would use intelligence as a bargaining chip or sell it to the highest bidder,” Ms Demings continued.

"I prefer to join in on the words of my Intelligence Committee chairman [Adam Schiff], there is no need — there's no circumstance where the former president should receive any intelligence, not now, or quite frankly, in the future," added the Democrat.

Responding to Mr Biden’s comments to CBS, White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested on Saturday there would be no change to a policy allowing former presidents to request intelligence, CNN reported.

Mr Biden “has deep trust in his own intelligence team to make a determination about how to provide intelligence information if at any point the former president Trump requests a briefing," she added.

    Boris Johnson is under pressure this weekend to open schools in England earlier than planned after 18 Conservative MPs backed a call to get children back into the classroom straight after next week's half term break. The Prime Minister is insisting that schools cannot open before March 8 despite evidence that the 'R' rate of the coronavirus which determines the pace of its spreading is falling. However Conservative MPs have thrown their weight behind UsforThem - a campaign representing tens of thousands of parents across the UK - which wants them to open on Feb 22. Mr Johnson has said that opening schools in England is a "national priority" however both Scotland and Wales said last week that they would try to reopen on Feb 22. Among the 18 Tories who signed the pledge that "All schools should open full-time to all pupils from 22 February to 8 March" are former Cabinet minister Esther McVey, ex-ministers Steve Baker, Tim Loughton and Harriet Baldwin and chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs Sir Graham Brady. Most state schools in England break next week for half term in the week starting Monday Feb 15, which would mean pupils would back in classrooms straight after the break. Last night Ms Mcvey said: “With the vaccination rollout going so well on the one hand, and the huge amount of harm we’re causing to children by not giving them an education on the other, I really hope that we can open school gates, classrooms and playgrounds on 22nd February. "It’s simply not right to keep children locked up like this, especially once we’ve vaccinated the top four at risk groups.” Another signatory Pauline Latham added: “We need a roadmap out of school closures starting from 22nd February. "My grandchildren are missing their lessons, seeing their friends, developing socially and taking part in extracurricular activities that were so important in all of our development.